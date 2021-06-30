International
American University plans to build microactor: New Nuclear
June 29, 2021
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has informed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) that it intends to build a micro-modular reactor of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) on its campus. The university said the submission of the Target Letter is the first step in the NRC two-step process for licensing the new reactor research and testing facility.
Micro modular reactor design (Image: USNC)
Grauer College of Engineering of UIUC (and its Department of Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering), in collaboration with USNC, is leading the reactor installation. In a joint statement, UIUC and USNC said the project team has spent the past two years engaging with the university and the surrounding community; local, state and federal governments; and potential industry partners.
“Defining these efforts with the NRC will help the team continue to ensure transparency of project status,” they added.
The new research and test reactor space will provide UIUC staff and students with a variety of research opportunities: instruments and control, multi-physical validation, reactor prototype testing, micro-grid operations, cyber security, manufacturing hydrogen for energy transport and storage and other high-energy, high-value products.
The university plans to partially restart its Abbott coal-fired power plant with the USNC Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) Power System, providing a zero-carbon demonstration of district heat and energy in campus buildings as part of its green campus initiative . The project team aims to demonstrate how microactor systems integrate with existing fossil fuel infrastructure to accelerate the decarbonization of existing power generation facilities.
In addition to supporting the UIUC clean energy goals, the microactor will serve as a valuable workforce training tool for a new generation of scientists, engineers and nuclear operators.
“Nuclear power and microactor technology are poised to play an important role in building a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Rashid Bashir, dean of Grainger College of Engineering. “This proposed reactor continues our proud tradition of leading the academy in pursuing safe and transformative nuclear technologies, and enables us to train and develop in an innovative way the strength of the next generation to lead the country’s new economy.”
The USNC MMR is a 15 MW thermal, 5 MW electric gas-cooled reactor, based on operational experience from reactors developed in China, Germany, Japan and the US. It consists of two plants: the nuclear power plant that generates heat, and the adjacent power plant that converts heat into electricity or provides process heat for industrial applications. The USNC system is designed to be simple, with minimal operation and maintenance requirements, and no on-site fuel storage, handling or processing. MMR uses TRISO fuel in prismatic graphite blocks and has a closed transportable core.
In October 2020, the USNC proposed deploying its MMR to locations in Idaho and Illinois by 2026 through partnerships with the Idaho National Laboratory and UIUC. The proposals were part of the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the demonstration of advanced reactors through cost-sharing partnerships with U.S. industry. The program, which began in May last year, will provide $ 160 million in start-up funds to build two advanced demonstration reactors that could operate within the next five to seven years.
“The University of Illinois provides a unique environment for innovation in research and education combined with the ability to implement the commercial level at a scale that is ideal for our micro-reactor product,” said USNC CEO Francesco Venneri. “We expect the licensing process to be extremely comprehensive and open to public scrutiny and comment, exactly as it should be.”
“This impressive project benefits from the diversity of expertise and the spirit of innovation in all relevant areas of science and technology at the University of Illinois,” said Susan Martinis, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at UIUC. “We know that Illinois ingenuity will play an important role in advancing technology that makes microactors safe, versatile and cost effective.”
MMR is in an advanced licensing phase on the campus of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s Chalk River Laboratories in Ontario. The project is a collaboration between USNC and Ontario Power Generation through a jointly owned Global First Power Partnership (GFP). Last month, the GFP license application to prepare a site for an MMR on the Chalk River moved to the technical review phase of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licensing process. GFP plans to build and operate an MMR unit by 2026.
Studied and written by World Nuclear News
Sources
2/ https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/US-university-announces-plans-to-build-microreacto
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]