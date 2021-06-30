American University plans to build microactor: New Nuclear

June 29, 2021

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has informed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) that it intends to build a micro-modular reactor of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) on its campus. The university said the submission of the Target Letter is the first step in the NRC two-step process for licensing the new reactor research and testing facility.

Micro modular reactor design (Image: USNC)

Grauer College of Engineering of UIUC (and its Department of Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering), in collaboration with USNC, is leading the reactor installation. In a joint statement, UIUC and USNC said the project team has spent the past two years engaging with the university and the surrounding community; local, state and federal governments; and potential industry partners.

“Defining these efforts with the NRC will help the team continue to ensure transparency of project status,” they added.

The new research and test reactor space will provide UIUC staff and students with a variety of research opportunities: instruments and control, multi-physical validation, reactor prototype testing, micro-grid operations, cyber security, manufacturing hydrogen for energy transport and storage and other high-energy, high-value products.

The university plans to partially restart its Abbott coal-fired power plant with the USNC Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) Power System, providing a zero-carbon demonstration of district heat and energy in campus buildings as part of its green campus initiative . The project team aims to demonstrate how microactor systems integrate with existing fossil fuel infrastructure to accelerate the decarbonization of existing power generation facilities.

In addition to supporting the UIUC clean energy goals, the microactor will serve as a valuable workforce training tool for a new generation of scientists, engineers and nuclear operators.

“Nuclear power and microactor technology are poised to play an important role in building a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Rashid Bashir, dean of Grainger College of Engineering. “This proposed reactor continues our proud tradition of leading the academy in pursuing safe and transformative nuclear technologies, and enables us to train and develop in an innovative way the strength of the next generation to lead the country’s new economy.”

The USNC MMR is a 15 MW thermal, 5 MW electric gas-cooled reactor, based on operational experience from reactors developed in China, Germany, Japan and the US. It consists of two plants: the nuclear power plant that generates heat, and the adjacent power plant that converts heat into electricity or provides process heat for industrial applications. The USNC system is designed to be simple, with minimal operation and maintenance requirements, and no on-site fuel storage, handling or processing. MMR uses TRISO fuel in prismatic graphite blocks and has a closed transportable core.

In October 2020, the USNC proposed deploying its MMR to locations in Idaho and Illinois by 2026 through partnerships with the Idaho National Laboratory and UIUC. The proposals were part of the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the demonstration of advanced reactors through cost-sharing partnerships with U.S. industry. The program, which began in May last year, will provide $ 160 million in start-up funds to build two advanced demonstration reactors that could operate within the next five to seven years.

“The University of Illinois provides a unique environment for innovation in research and education combined with the ability to implement the commercial level at a scale that is ideal for our micro-reactor product,” said USNC CEO Francesco Venneri. “We expect the licensing process to be extremely comprehensive and open to public scrutiny and comment, exactly as it should be.”

“This impressive project benefits from the diversity of expertise and the spirit of innovation in all relevant areas of science and technology at the University of Illinois,” said Susan Martinis, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at UIUC. “We know that Illinois ingenuity will play an important role in advancing technology that makes microactors safe, versatile and cost effective.”

MMR is in an advanced licensing phase on the campus of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s Chalk River Laboratories in Ontario. The project is a collaboration between USNC and Ontario Power Generation through a jointly owned Global First Power Partnership (GFP). Last month, the GFP license application to prepare a site for an MMR on the Chalk River moved to the technical review phase of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licensing process. GFP plans to build and operate an MMR unit by 2026.

Studied and written by World Nuclear News