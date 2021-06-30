Calls for a clear timeline for reopening indoor dining

The Irish Chambers have called on the Government to provide security for businesses that are now facing a further delay in reopening them, as to when they can reopen.

The indoor dinner was set to resume on July 5, however an increase in the Covid-19 Delta version cases has led to this postponement.

The Ireland Chambers said the government should provide clear timelines, assurances on the supports and principles that guide Government decision-making.

Ian Talbot, CEO said employers understand that there is a balance to be struck between public and economic health and are committed to maintaining that balance.

“However, there is also an expectation among affected businesses that security for timeliness, financial support and justification for a further delay will be clearly communicated,” he said.

“Businesses across Ireland have made significant investments in hiring staff, preparing a safe environment and buying stocks pending the next phase of reopening. In such a fluid situation, timely information provision is essential. he added.

‘We feel more in the dark than ever’ ‘Where are we going to go here?’ – Business Editor RTÉ @willgoodbody receives feedback from hospitality sector as Government announces further delay in resumption of in-house hospitality | https://t.co/2SbsUJu3Bg pic.twitter.com/QYUtILnoTZ – RTmet News (@rtenews) June 29, 2021

Retail Perfection, which represents the retail industry, has said the government’s decision to delay the reopening of indoor dining was a “hammer blow” to the hospitality sector.

The body, which also represents over 300 cafes and coffee shops, said the decision would have a significant effect on Ireland’s retail industry and that it was “extremely beneficial” that the Government had not given a timeline for the delay.

He also said it remains to be seen how a government plan would work to allow indoor dining for fully vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, the Ibec business group has said that businesses in the experience economy remain extremely disappointed with the outcome of today’s government decision.

Sharon Higgins, Ibec’s Director of Membership and Sectors, said businesses in the hospitality, retail, travel, food, beverage, tourism and entertainment sectors had “borne the brunt” of Covid-19’s economic impact.

“Today ‘s decision adds further pressure to an already difficult sector ahead of the peak holiday season in Ireland.

“While the consequences for health are an important dimension, so are the livelihoods of those who run Ireland’s experience economy,” she said.

Ms. Higgins said many businesses are concerned about the feasibility of an indoor dining system that would separate vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

“It is imperative now that business play a central role in its development,” she said.

Many sectors will collapse after today’s decision – IALPA

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) has warned that many sectors of the Irish economy will collapse after today’s decision by the Government.

Government decision today means good jobs and good businesses will be lost forever. Millions of tourists will decide to go elsewhere – the Irish economy will be hurt for many years to come. FUND / – IALPA (@IALPA) June 29, 2021

IALPA Vice President Captain Alan Brereton said that with the delay in reopening the in-house dining and pub service that now extends during the peak summer months, many businesses will be forced to close.

“The decision of the Irish government today to blindly follow the advice of the NPHET is proof of regulatory capture,” said Captain Brereton.

“Coupled with the delayed implementation of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, many businesses dependent on aviation and tourism in Ireland will have no choice but to close,” he added.

With inbound tourism representing 75% of the industry here, Captain Brereton said Irish Aviation would be on the verge of collapse.

‘Time for clarity and ambition from the government’

Drinks Ireland has requested a set date to open indoor hospitality and a “clear and ambitious” plan by the Government to ensure the sector remains open.

He said today’s decision has strengthened Ireland’s position as an “outlier” in Europe regarding indoor hospitality.

He said that from July 2, when Greece opens its internal hospitality, the UK and all other EU countries will allow eating and drinking inside the premises with the measures in place.

According to Drinks Ireland, the idea of ​​using Covid Certificates for vaccinated people, or people who have recovered from the infection, is a “last minute move of the gate posts”.

LVA rejects the move to separate vaccinated from non-vaccinated

The Vintners Licensed Association said it would reject any action to separate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, saying the suggestion was ridiculous and unfeasible.

“It’s totally strange that they would introduce such a system late and basically try to panic the whole country to accept a process that would create a two-tier society,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive. and LVA.

“Given the history of NPHET, we are not confident that they will recommend reopening the hospitality this summer. By July 19 there will be over 4.5 million vaccines delivered and this should allow the hospitality to reopen inside,” he said. .

“The government must take responsibility now and commit to our reopening on July 19,” Mr O’Keeffe concluded.

Restaurant owners devastated by the reopening of the meal delay indoors

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Irish Restaurant Association has said businesses across the country will be devastated by news of the delay in resuming in-house hospitality.

Speaking on RTÉ Breakfast Ireland, Adrian Cummins said the plan to allow fully vaccinated people to dine inside is “discriminatory and unachievable”.

He said RAI has investigated other jurisdictions, including Denmark and Israel, where similar plans were unsuccessful.

Mr Cummins added that there are also legal questions about the discriminatory nature of the plans under the Equal Status Act.

We need your approval to upload this rte player contentWe use rte-player to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and agree to upload content.Manage Preferences

He said the hospitality has collapsed several times and now does not know when it will be allowed to reopen fully.

“Summer is now lost for thousands and thousands of businesses across the State – there is no end on the horizon,” he said.

Mr Cummins also called on the Government to track vaccination of hospitality workers, saying this should be done in order for the latest proposals to work.

VFI warns of anger among pub owners

The chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) Padraig Cribben said the next eight weeks are critical for the hospitality sector and called on the government to take control of a balanced decision to reopen indoor dining.

Also speaking in Ireland Morning, Mr Cribben said there is great outrage across the sector that the reopening of indoor dining on 5 July will be delayed.

He said “what we are seeing here is what I would call an NPHET variant, which is being facilitated by a government which is either unable or unwilling to do what it has been chosen to do and make balanced decisions. “.

He said the government should not “relinquish its responsibility to NPHET” saying the suggested proposals are not based on any independent medical analysis of the councils.

He said the plan to allow only vaccinated people to use indoor and outdoor pubs would lead to “increased stress, anxiety and cost for a sector that is already on its knees”.

We need your approval to upload this rte player contentWe use rte-player to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and agree to upload content.Manage Preferences

He said it would be “very difficult to see how it would work” asking if NPHET is saying it is okay to go inside [to premises] with new staff who have not been vaccinated?

Mr Cribben said the area of ​​discrimination would need to be addressed as well as dealing with people who refuse to wear masks.

He said Ireland would be an outside member of Europe and it is “crazy” that people could travel abroad to relax but not dine inside Ireland.