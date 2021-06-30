The state of emergency rises in Wellington as the waves die down with the exit tide

The latest waves are on an outbound wave from Wellington after sending stones and debris across the streets, knocking down a woman and forcing the evacuation of several South Coast homes.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said a local state of emergency on the south coast, imposed by Mayor Andy Foster on Tuesday to carry out the evacuations, would be lifted around 1.30pm on Wednesday. The road around Breaker Bay, which closed on Tuesday, will reopen by 4pm on Wednesday, he said.

Eugene Doyle, from Whiro Bay, who seemed to be suffering the worst from the waves, said residents were cautiously optimistic that the worst was over.

As the high tide reached Wednesday morning, waves constantly cut off the road and, in one case, damaged a house.

Resident Ewan Pohe said it was just a plywood barricade he placed over the window of his downstairs apartment which meant damage from a blast was confined to a broken farm sliding door and a small amount of water in.

Mo Blishen was on his way to work when a wave hit the road in Whiro Bay, knocking him to the ground.

Kevin Stent / Sende The water is on the doorstep of several homes in Whiro Bay, Wellington on Wednesday morning.

She managed to get to the safety of a picket fence as the wave calmed down.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said while average waves between 5 meters and 6 million were being recorded at 9.30am, a wave of 15m was recorded in a buoy at the port gorge at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Kevin Stent / Sende A surfer emboldens the weather in Lyall Bay as large swellings are expected to roll over Wednesday morning.

CenterPort Wellington spokesman John Tulloch said a 100kmh wind sent 10 empty containers crashing into the South Sea wall wall depot at 1.18pm in Tueday.

However, the severe swelling did not stop at least one surfer in Lyall Bay who was seen daring to motorbike at 8.30am, despite warnings being issued for people to stay out of the water.

Tom Hunting / Cattle A surfer in Wellington’s Lyall Bay emboldens the weather.

Surfers were also seen in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the swelling was easing by Wednesday afternoon. The significant wave height measured at Baring Head at 12.30pm was 5m and was expected to drop to 4m by evening.

A high-pressure ridge was moving over the site from the Tasman Sea, which would bring calmer, drier weather to the capital.

KEVIN STENT / Sende Large waves crashed over Parade Bay in the tide Wednesday morning.

As of 1:21 p.m., Breaker Bay Road remained closed to traffic

Residents on Breaker Bay Rd properties number 53 to 194, who had to evacuate their homes Tuesday evening, were being allowed to return home at 10.45am.

KEVIN STENT / Sende whiro Bay residents woke up Wednesday morning from debris all the way behind the dense seas.

Dan Neely, interim regional manager of the Regional Office of Emergency Management in Wellington, said Wellington so far had been lucky. If the direction of the wave and the speed of the wind were different on Tuesday evening, the situation would have been much more serious.

Interislander has canceled all ferry crossings for Wednesday as conditions in the Cook Strait will be too dangerous for navigation.

The MetServices Severe Swelling Warning for Wellington is valid until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

An update for swelling warnings will be issued from 2 a.m. Wednesday.