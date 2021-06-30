International
Five people tested positive for COVID-19, say SA health officials
A South Australian mining worker and four of the house-to-house contacts have tested positive for COVID-19, says SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall.
Main points:
- SA has recorded five positive cases of COVID-19
- They include a mine worker and four of his household contacts
- SA closed its borders to most other states and territories on Sunday
He said South Australia would not go into a stalemate.
“A lot of people will be extremely relieved about this,” he said.
He said the man in his 30s had worked at the Granite mine in the Northern Territory and returned to South Australia on Saturday.
He and his family were immediately isolated, but his wife and three of their four children all under the age of 10 came out positive yesterday. The youngest member of the family, a baby, has not yet tested positive.
The man had previously tested negative on his test day one.
The whole family is now at the Tom’s Court Hotel in Adelaide, where COVID-positive patients are being treated.
The two grandparents who had brief contacts with the family came out negative.
Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said about 100 people on the 1742’s Virgin Australia flight from Alice Springs on Friday had been ordered to take a test and quarantine.
The man wore a mask through Adelaide Airport, but he and his wife received food taken on the way home.
Professor Spurrier would not mention the name of the store and said SA Health was still determining who in the business would be considered close contact.
SA had avoided any local COVID19 case this year and has border restrictions with all states and territories except Tasmania.
South Australia announced a host of new social distancing measures, including restrictions on singing, to combat any undetected spread of COVID-19 on Monday.
Masks became mandatory in personal service institutions and are highly recommended on public transport.
Mr. Marshall today “strongly” recommended their dress in public.
“We think this will help keep us protected,” he said.
He also announced that the home collection limit will be reduced from 150 to 10.
He asked people to work from home if possible.
“We are asking people to consider if they can not distance themselves from society while at work and there is an ability to work from home, this may be something that people are considering at the moment,” the prime minister said.
“Of course, this does not apply to essential workers and probably will not apply to every job in South Australia.
“What we are saying however is if you can not distance yourself from society at work for the foreseeable future and we are not talking about a long period of time, but we are asking people to consider if it can be more appropriate to work from home “.
ProfessorSpurrier had said on Monday that everyone The 29 miners who had flown back to South Australia from the Granite mine in the Northern Territory had all tested negative for coronavirus.
Mine-related cases have resulted in explosions in Darwin and elsewhere.
Six separate cases were discovered yesterday in the hotel quarantine.
The last cases purchased at the COVID19 site in South Australia were during the Parafield group in November.
Testing has risen in recent days, with 8,000 people being cleared in South Australia on Monday.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-30/sa-locally-acquired-covid-cases-in-family/100254536
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]