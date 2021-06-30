Five people tested positive for COVID-19, say SA health officials

A South Australian mining worker and four of the house-to-house contacts have tested positive for COVID-19, says SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall.

He said South Australia would not go into a stalemate.

“A lot of people will be extremely relieved about this,” he said.

He said the man in his 30s had worked at the Granite mine in the Northern Territory and returned to South Australia on Saturday.

He and his family were immediately isolated, but his wife and three of their four children all under the age of 10 came out positive yesterday. The youngest member of the family, a baby, has not yet tested positive.

The man had previously tested negative on his test day one.

The whole family is now at the Tom’s Court Hotel in Adelaide, where COVID-positive patients are being treated.

“While this is a very disturbing turn of events, having this Delta variant in South Australia, we are very relieved that this person and this family have been home since Saturday, greatly reducing the risk to our state, said Mr. Marshall.

The two grandparents who had brief contacts with the family came out negative.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said about 100 people on the 1742’s Virgin Australia flight from Alice Springs on Friday had been ordered to take a test and quarantine.

The man wore a mask through Adelaide Airport, but he and his wife received food taken on the way home.

Professor Spurrier would not mention the name of the store and said SA Health was still determining who in the business would be considered close contact.

SA had avoided any local COVID19 case this year and has border restrictions with all states and territories except Tasmania.

Granite Mine in Northern Territory where a miner started a coronavirus outbreak. ( Supplied: Newmont Australia

South Australia announced a host of new social distancing measures, including restrictions on singing, to combat any undetected spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

Masks became mandatory in personal service institutions and are highly recommended on public transport.

Mr. Marshall today “strongly” recommended their dress in public.

“We think this will help keep us protected,” he said.

He also announced that the home collection limit will be reduced from 150 to 10.

He asked people to work from home if possible.

“We are asking people to consider if they can not distance themselves from society while at work and there is an ability to work from home, this may be something that people are considering at the moment,” the prime minister said.

“Of course, this does not apply to essential workers and probably will not apply to every job in South Australia.

“What we are saying however is if you can not distance yourself from society at work for the foreseeable future and we are not talking about a long period of time, but we are asking people to consider if it can be more appropriate to work from home “.

Shoppers rush to a supermarket in Mount Barker in anticipation of a jam in South Australia. ( ABC News: Dean Faulkner

ProfessorSpurrier had said on Monday that everyone The 29 miners who had flown back to South Australia from the Granite mine in the Northern Territory had all tested negative for coronavirus.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier will speak at the next press conference. ( ABC News: Michael Clements

Mine-related cases have resulted in explosions in Darwin and elsewhere.

Six separate cases were discovered yesterday in the hotel quarantine.

The last cases purchased at the COVID19 site in South Australia were during the Parafield group in November.

Testing has risen in recent days, with 8,000 people being cleared in South Australia on Monday.

