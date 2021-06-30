North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘grave consequences’ after Covid-19 incident





It is unclear who or exactly how many officials were responsible for the unspecified incident, which Kim called a “major crisis”. But it seems that some upper-level members of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party have been replaced, according to the Central Korean News Agency (KCNA).

A Covid-19 explosion could prove horrific for North Korea. The country’s dilapidated healthcare infrastructure is unlikely to be up to the task of treating a large number of patients with an highly infectious disease.

North Korea has not publicly acknowledged any cases of the coronavirus, though experts claim it may be a product of Pyongyang’s limited test capacity. Few believe a country of about 25 million people has been spared a virus that has infected more than 180 million people worldwide, especially after the KCNA warned last summer that an incident involving a symptomatic defect from South Korea could lead to a “deadly and devastating” disaster. ”

No such catastrophe was reported afterwards.

So far, North Korea has been able to prevent a major outbreak of Covid-19 cases thanks to a series of draconian public health measures. Kim allegedly executed two people last year for Covid-19-related crimes, including a customs official who did not follow the rules while importing goods from China. North Korea’s borders have been sealed since January 2020 to keep the virus away, despite the shocking effects on trade with Beijing, an economic lifeline the poor country needs to keep its people from starving. Pyongyang has reported a food crisis linked in part to bad weather and trade issues. The agriculture sector is still recovering from storm damage last year, and exports from China were up 90% in May from the previous month, according to official statistics from Beijing, though it is unclear why. Prices of some basic commodities are said to be rising in Pyongyang. Experts say rice and fuel prices remain relatively stable but imported products like sugar, soybean oil and flour prices have risen. Residents said non-essential items, such as a small packet of black tea can sell for about $ 70, while a pack of coffee can cost more than $ 100. Analysts say Kim and the North Korean regime have tacitly acknowledged the costs of such an extreme plan to keep Covid-19 away because the country’s leaders know how the virus could overwhelm the health care system. Defectors and North Korean aid workers who have volunteered in the country say hospitals and medical facilities often lack the proper equipment and medicine. North Koreans who fled the country during the 1990s famine shared stories of amputations performed without anesthesia or doctors selling medicines to buy food to survive. North Korea has not yet received any coronavirus vaccine, although it has a long-standing relationship with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, and is suitable for its Covid-19 vaccine program, Covax. However, countries with more severe outbreaks are likely to have priority. Officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden said last month the White House is open to sharing vaccines with Pyongyang, but it is unclear how prepared the Kim regime would be. North Korea, however, is somewhat determined to prevent the virus from penetrating deep within its borders because people inside the country do not enjoy the freedom to move as they please. Defectors say the North Korean average is not allowed to travel far from home without government approval, meaning there would be less chance of the virus spreading from city to city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/30/asia/north-korea-covid-19-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos