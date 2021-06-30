Heat waves in Canada: dozens dead as austerity temperatures plus-40C catch west | Extreme weather





A heat wave that swept over western Canada for several days has been blamed for helping cause the deaths of dozens of people in the Vancouver area. With a new record temperature for Canada of 47.9C (118F) set on Monday, police in Vancouver’s Burnaby area said they responded to 25 sudden death calls in a 24-hour period starting Monday. The deaths were still under investigation and many of the dead were elderly, said Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted police Cpl Mike Kalanj. Temperatures in the Vancouver area reached just below 32C (90F) (32 Celsius) on Monday, but the humidity made it feel close to 40C (104F) in areas not close to water, Environment Canada said. The record heat wave that could break the record could be eased in parts of British Columbia, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories by Wednesday, but any break for the prairie provinces was further away, forecasters said. In Vancouver, the police department said it had relocated dozens of officers and urged the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted front-line sources and delayed response time. Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and unfortunately dozens of people are dying because of it, Sgt Steve Addison said in a press release. Our officers are out there, but they were still doing everything we could to keep people safe. By Tuesday afternoon, he said, police had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave that has spread across the Pacific northwest of the Americas began on Friday. The vast majority of these cases involve heat, Addison said. In a typical four-day period in British Columbia, there would be about 130 reported deaths, but between Friday and Monday the total was 233, Reported by CBC. Ingrid Jarrett, chief executive of the British Columbia Hotel Association, said residents in parts of Main Mainland, Victoria and the Okanagan regions had booked air-conditioned rooms so they could continue to work and also get some sleep. Environment Canada said the weather system broke 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories on Monday. These records include the new Canadian high temperature of 47.9C in Lytton, British Columbia, breaking the previous record set in the same village the day before.

