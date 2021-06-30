Hong Kong flight ban in UK leaves students trapped, parents in despair





Hong Kong (Reuters) – For 22-year-old Timmin Lam, who is studying in Manchester, the ban on flights from the UK to Hong Kong this week is the latest in a series of relentless measures that have prevented him from traveling to house for almost two years. Photograph Photograph: Passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport check their temperature by a worker using an infrared thermometer after the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, February 7, 2020. REUTERS / Hannah McKay I feel trapped in the UK. I really wish the pandemic improved, he said. Authorities at the global financial center said Monday that Hong Kong would suspend passenger flights from the UK starting July 1 to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. [L2N2OA0PS] Britain has been categorized as extremely dangerous and people who have stayed in the country for more than two hours will not be able to board passenger flights to Hong Kong. This is the second time the Chinese-ruled center has banned arrivals from Britain; the previous ban was in effect from December 2020 to May. The government said the ban was due to the recent response to the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread Delta virus variant strain there, along with a number of cases of L452R mutant virus strains detected by tests by people arriving from the UK . Prior to the ban, UK restrictions had eased to allow vaccinated travelers only 7 days quarantine compared to 21 days. Thousands of students had planned to return home for the summer and the sudden change has resulted in chaos for many. I really wish they had announced this earlier to allow us more time to arrange and organize things, said Wallis Au, a 20-year-old physiotherapy student in Britain. Au said she had a flight reservation to arrive in Hong Kong on July 5, but now would not be able to return ahead of schedule. Due to Hong Kong’s strict COVID-19 regulations, travelers cannot land in the city without securing a hotel reservation for quarantine. After the ban was announced, parents tried to find hotels for their children, but for many it was impossible. Even if I could get an earlier flight – which was a boost because everyone was in a hurry – how could she get on without booking the hotel? said Hong Kong mother Debi Yeung, whose 20-year-old daughter is studying in Leeds. Yeung said she had changed flight dates and hotel reservations several times already due to changing regulations, while her daughter had planned multiple COVID tests before her trip. We have given up now, she said. I do not think there is much more we can do. Reporting by Sharon Abratique; written by Farah Master. Edited by Gerry Doyle

