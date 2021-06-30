Heat wave in Canada: More than 230 deaths reported in British Columbia amid historic heat wave





“Since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in reported deaths where extreme heat is suspected to have been contributing,” Chief Prosecutor Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

The forensic service typically receives about 130 death reports over a four-day period. From Friday to Monday, at least 233 deaths were reported, the chief prosecutor said, adding “this number will increase as the data continue to be updated”.

Judges are now gathering information to determine the cause and manner of the deaths and whether the heat played a role, the statement said.

“Exposure to environmental heat can lead to serious or fatal consequences, especially in the elderly, infants and young children and those with chronic diseases,” the statement added.

Authorities earlier in the day reported an increase in sudden deaths for nearby Vancouver and Burnaby and Surrey. Officers have responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began on Friday, Vancouver police said. “Today alone, officers had responded to 20 sudden deaths by 1:45 p.m., with more than a dozen others waiting for police to be dispatched,” the department said in a statement. Heat-related deaths have depleted front-line sources and severely delayed response times, officials said. “We’ve never experienced something like this heat in Vancouver,” Media Relations Officer, Sgt. Steve Addison said during a press conference. Readings in downtown Vancouver were 98.6 degrees on Saturday, 99.5 degrees on Sunday, and 101.5 degrees on Monday. Royal Canadian Mounted Police have responded to 35 unexpected deaths in nearby Surrey as of Monday, media relations officer Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha told CNN. “While the causes of death have not yet been determined in each of these cases, we can confirm that the Surrey RCMP is responding to a higher-than-usual number of deaths since the onset of extreme weather conditions,” Sangha said. In the city of Burnaby, police responded to more than 34 sudden death calls since Monday, with heat believed to be a contributing factor to most deaths, according to an announcement from the RCMP. “We are seeing that this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with basic health issues. It is imperative that we control each other during this extreme heat,” Cpl. Tha Mike Kalanj and Burnaby RCMP. Many of the dead were elderly citizens, the RCMP said, and police are urging people to check on loved ones and neighbors as the heat wave brought to record temperatures in the region continues. The RCMP in Surrey is encouraging all residents, especially the elderly, to take precautions to protect themselves from heat damage. Lytton, British Columbia, recorded 117.5 degrees on Monday – the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, and about 48 degrees above what is normal for this time of year.

