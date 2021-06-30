Fredericton creates international curling events – New Brunswick





Sports are making a big comeback at Fredericton. Curling Canada announced on Tuesday that it would bring the Continental Cup to the provincial capital after being forced to cancel the Canada Cup in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amy Nixon, chair of the Curling Canada board of directors, made the announcement through Zoom. Alongside Nixon were New Maryland-Sunbury MLA Jeff Carr, Fredericton Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson and curling champion Wayne Tallon. Read more: Curling Canada cancels tour list as a result of coronavirus “After the curly season some of us spent last year, we want good news,” Nixon said. “It is my privilege to tell you that Willie O’Ree (Place) here in Fredericton will host the 2022 Continental Curly Cup.” The story goes down the ad Nixon has previously played in the competition. The entire tournament will be played at Willie O’Ree Place and will be covered by TSN over four days. Fierce competition for the event Trends Lytton BC sets the Canadian all-time heat record for the third day in a row

Report warns of ‘huge gaps’ in Canada’s preparedness for climate change disasters Al Cameron, spokesman for Curling Canada, said as the pandemic subsides, many countries are looking to anticipate events and hope for the prosperity they bring to the community, especially the economy. Fredericton won the offer, but Cameron said it was competitive. Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson said the Continental Cup was not a debt settlement after the Canada Cup was canceled. Read more: Saint John sports organizations prepare funding cuts “It’s a belated offer,” she said. “They competed for the Canada Cup and won it fairly.” She said there were adjustments and work, and they promised to fulfill the commitment. Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson said the economic spinoff for the city should approach $ 2 million. Excited local champion Tallon, skipper of the 2014 World Senior Champion and member of the Fredericton Winter Club, said he is pleased Curling Canada has decided to come to Fredericton. The story goes down the ad “So we are excited for our fans to witness the best curlers in the world,” he said during the announcement. “While many of them will compete for the last time before the Olympic Games. “It certainly’s very exciting for the fans and everyone.” The Continental Cup will take place from 20 to 23 January 2022, at Willie O’Ree Place. Details on ticket sales will be released soon, according to Curling Canada. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

