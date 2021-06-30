March to enter the International Swimming Hall of Fame





AUBURN, Ala. Former Auburn swimming and diving coach David Marsh will enter the Swimming Hall of Fame in October as part of the 2021 Class, ISHOF announced last week. Marsh, who coached at Auburn from 1990 to 2007, served as the Women’s Coach for the 2016 U.S. Olympics in Rio, where he led the U.S. Team to more medals in U.S. Tailed Swimming history. Under the leadership of Marsh, Team USA dominated the swimming competition in Rio with a final medal of eight gold, four silver and four bronze. Marsh currently serves as the head coach of Team Elite Aquatics who has placed more American Olympians than any program in the country with six, all of whom have won gold medals. During his time at Auburn, Marsh led the men’s team in seven NCAA National Championships (1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007) and the women’s team in five national championships (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007). ). In 2003, he led both the men’s and women’s teams to receive a large number of NCAA titles, the first in collegiate swimming and diving. Marsh and the Tigers continued to repeat this achievement three more times in 2004, 2006 and 2007. In total, Marsh has trained 49 Olympians from 19 different countries. His swimmers combined to win 89 NCAA individual titles and 277 SEC individual titles. First year head coach Auburn Ryan Wochomurka swam for Marsh from 2002 to 2005 and contributed to three national men’s championships. “It is impossible to overestimate the contribution that Coach Marsh has made to the sport of swimming and in particular to Auburn University,” Wochomurka said. “In many ways he revolutionized sport at the collegial, national and international levels. He is a visionary and technical master of sport, but his greatest contributions have always been in life and he has touched, enlightened and improved through the sport he loves. a lot ”. Marsh is one of 13 honored in the 2021 Class and one of only two coaches to be hired. His Auburn S&D teammate Rowdy Gaines will serve as co-emcee of the ISHOF Induction Ceremony, scheduled for October 8-9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

