



One hundred years ago this July, in a small brick house in the former French Concession of Shanghai, Mao Zedong and about a dozen other delegates gathered together in secret to form a new political party.

But while the party has proven to be willing to adapt and change at crucial moments to ensure its survival (by comparison, the ruling party of the Soviet Union lasted 93 years before the fall of the communist regime in 1991), it remains very aware of the dangers it faces, from a slowing economy, an aging population and a shrinking workforce, to an increasingly united West that is determined to oppose its growth.

Viewed in this context, its centennial, which will be officially marked on July 1, is an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its credentials while ensuring loyalty

“How do you prove you are the legitimate government of China? You do this by putting on a big show to remind people of what you have given them. You have lifted them out of poverty, given them economic growth and restored China to a central place in the world, “Graeme Smith told the Australian National University on the eve of Thursday’s anniversary. Indeed, for weeks the state media has been saturated with images that elevate the party’s virtues and its many successes. Meanwhile, much of the capital is under heightened security, for what is expected to be a large-scale celebration of the party’s history, filled with fireworks and a speech by China’s top leader Xi Jinping. It is likely that large parts of the day’s events will focus on Xi, perhaps the country’s most powerful leader since Mao, and his vision for the country. Under Xi, the party has consolidated its stance in key sectors and industries while tightening its grip on daily life. As Xi himself said at the 17th Party Congress in 2017, “East, west, south and north, the party leads everything.” But while the party has much to celebrate, particularly the rise of China from one of the world’s poorest nations to an economy on the verge of overtaking the US, it has also been responsible for some of the darkest chapters of the last century, including the brutal repression of protesting students in Tiananmen Square, the decade of mutilation under the Cultural Revolution of former President Mao Zedong, and the millions who died of starvation as a result of the catastrophic decisions of the PKP economic policy. Such incidents are unlikely to occur on Thursday’s trip to the memory lane, which have long been played out or simply censored entirely within China. But this does not mean that they will be forgotten. Whether this party likes it or not, its 100th anniversary will also provide an opportunity for the world to reflect on an organization whose power and reach now extend beyond its borders. The party’s influence within global organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization, is growing, and many Western nations are heavily dependent on China for their economic growth. Of course, it is far from certain that the Communist Party will continue on its current growing trajectory. But for better or worse, whatever the party does – and no matter how long it lasts – its impact is likely to have to be felt all over the world Photo of the day In Hong Kong, a number of iconic trams and double-decker buses have been plastered with gorgeous red advertisements celebrating the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party – as well as the 24th anniversary of the city’s return to China – on July 1st. big day, the Hong Kong government has redoubled its efforts to suppress public dissent. The city’s largest and most vocal pro-democracy newspaper closed last week. And for the second year in a row, police have stopped a massive annual pro-democracy march, ostensibly for Covid-19 reasons. Pro-Beijing groups, however, have been allowed to move forward with planned celebrations involving hundreds of people. The worst energy shortage in China in a decade is a worldwide problem China is in the midst of a major energy crisis as extreme weather, increased energy demand and strict coal use limits give the country’s electricity grid a triple blow. It is a problem that can last for months, undermining the country’s economic recovery and weighing on global trade. Nearly a dozen Chinese provinces have said they are facing an energy crisis in recent weeks, including some of the country’s most important drivers of economic growth, such as Guangdong province. Energy rationing orders have forced companies across Guangdong to close for a few days a week. Some local authorities are warning that energy rationing could last until the end of the year. At least nine provinces have said they are dealing with similar issues in what is now China’s worst energy shortage since 2011, when drought and rising coal prices pushed 17 provinces or regions to curb electricity use. . This time, the post-pandemic commodity boom and severe weather are once again forcing coal-fired power plants to halt production, also hampering hydroelectricity. But there is a major difference: China is also tackling how to meet President Xi Jinping’s push for a carbon-neutral China by 2060. This ambitious goal for the world’s largest consumer of coal has made coal mining of the country to produce less, resulting in higher prices, according to Yao Pei, chief strategist of Chinese brokerage firm Soochow Securities. A nationwide security check ahead of the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on Thursday has also led to massive suspensions of coal mines across China, exacerbating tensions in coal supplies. Read more about the energy crisis at CNN Business. – By Laura He About Asia It has been a year since Beijing promulgated a comprehensive national security law in Hong Kong. Many residents feel their worst fear has been confirmed as they watch the once-free city, struck by previously unimaginable stroke masses at breakneck speed.

Pakistani workers desperate, desperate to get a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine so they can travel to work in Saudi Arabia, attacked a vaccination center in Islamabad on Monday, witnesses said.

The Myanmar Army has so strong control on the country’s road trade that it would be “almost impossible” to buy the gemstone without enriching the generals and their allies, a new report said on Tuesday.

Japan’s Deputy Defense Minister on Monday warned of the growing threat presented by Chinese-Russian cooperation and said it was necessary to “wake up” from Beijing pressure on Taiwan and defend the island “as a democratic country”.

