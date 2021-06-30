Canada Day event in Forks to shed light on ‘difficult truths’ honors children in unmarked graves

Canada Day at Forks in Winnipeg will be the most silent event this year, created around remembrance and silence “to honor lost and found children now”.

The July 1 celebration at the popular rally features the intersection of the Red and Assiniboine rivers typically one of the largest in the province. Pandemic and health restrictions COVID-19 that will reduce a virtual event, as it was last year, but the discovery of unmarked graves in residential school sites gave it a new attention.

“Our roots are indigenous, so it was important for us not to continue just as if nothing had changed,” said Clare MacKay, vice president of strategic initiatives at TheForks, which has been a gathering place for thousands of years.

“Very soon as soon as we started to see the revelations in Kamloops and started to see calls to cancel Canada Day, we started to think about what our responsibility was, especially since our site has such a rich history.”

In May, Tk’emlps at Secwpemc First Nation in BC reported unmarked burials near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Preliminary findings suggest the site contains the remains of about 215 children.

And last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced preliminary findings of an assessment of 751 unmarked graves in the community, about 140 miles east of Regina. The unmarked graves are in a cemetery near the former Medieval Indian Residential School.

Investigations are now underway at similar locations in Manitoba.

After consulting with indigenous curator Niigaan Sinclair, the Forks created an online event for Canada Day that will begin with his Sinklairofferim thoughts on the meaning and gravity of Canada Day this year.

This will be followed by the ability and moment of silence to honor lost and now found children, say Forks social media posts.

It is important to talk about recent events in Canada that continue to bring to light the violence perpetrated against indigenous communities, the posts say.

“These stories are hard to hear and talk about especially the indigenous people who experienced it first hand, but it is important for Canadians to know that this has been their experience of this country.”

The event will also feature speeches by Elders Barbaraand Clarence Nepinak and subsequent performances by Manitoba artists, including the Falcons of the First Nations.

“What we’ve done is, we hope to talk about some of those hard truths and find a way to start having those conversations,” MacKay said.

“What might our Canada Day look like going forward? We will have those conversations as we go along.”

The communities in Manitoba of Churchill and Thompson and Shamattawa First Nation have canceled their Canada Day events. Shamattawa pulled down the Canadian flag.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, in an email to CBC News, said that although the city issues permits for special events like Canada Day, it does not usually host them and has no events of its own to cancel.

However, Bowman is urging people to consider becoming partners Winnipeg Indigenous Agreement .

Inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action, the agreement obliges signatories to publish an annual report setting out the amounts of measures they are taking to further the cause of reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous people in Canada.

“Canada Day is a time to come together to celebrate our common bond as Canadians and to reflect on the actions needed for our country to live up to the ideals we want,” Bowman said in an email. adding that Canada Day events “must continue” to evolve to better reflect the values ​​of our community involvement. “

Every child has the importance of walking

A woman from Winnipeg is also organizing a walk as an honor for those whose unmarked graves have been discovered and for residential school survivors.

Precious Young-Whiteway, 23, hosted Thursday Every Child Matters Walking, which will start at Portage Avenue and Main Street at 1 p.m.

“There we will pray, sing and have a moment of silence for the children found, as well as for the countless others we still have to bring home before we start our walk,” the event’s Facebook page said. . The walk will go down to Main Street and Broadway in the legislative building areas, where elders will tell stories and educate people further about residential schools and day schools.

Precious Young-Whiteway’s mother and grandmother were forced to go to a residential school, and two of her toddlers went to a federal school on Sunday. Young-Whitewayalso lived in Kamloops for five years and knows many of the First Nations families there.

“My mother may have been one of those kids who failed and we would not be here,” she said.

Like residential schools, day schools aimed to assimilate indigenous children, while indigenous languages ​​and cultures investigated them and often had religious affiliations with the Catholic, United, Anglican, and other churches.

Beginning in the early 1860s, 700 Indian day schools operated throughout Canada. That is five times the number of residential schools operating across the country.

“Do not celebrate the place that tried to get rid of us on July 1,” reads the Facebook event about every child walking. “Go out for a walk and pray with our people in the country.”

Young-Whiteway initially suggested the idea of ​​a social media walk, intended for her friends. But others saw it too, “and then it somehow exploded,” says Young-Whiteway. She made it an official event and says she has sponsors provided in order to provide food and drink.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 600 people had indicated on social media where they intended to participate.