International
International students find their way to success during the COVID-19 Pandemic
International student-athletes across the country face new and unique challenges when treading on campus. Challenges can range from language barriers to cultural change and even feelings of illness at home that all take big adjustments to overcome.
Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the world into a new way of life, especially bringing hardship to a section of international student-athletes at Loyola University in Chicago.
First and foremost, restrictions and border closures made travel difficult for international Ramblers. Insecurity forced them to go home to their loved ones as soon as the blockages began to spread around the world. But this was not possible for everyone.
Adam Clayton, a youngster on Loyola’s men’s running team, found it particularly difficult to be so far away from his family in Scotland during the first months of the pandemic last year and go to the next semesters.
He was unable to return home at the start of the pandemic and the loss of a loved one intensified the sacrifice of being away from home.
“Getting back to school was difficult because I had to leave my family in the midst of a pandemic with a lot of uncertainty.” Tha Clayton.
On the other side, Ilhame Tamrouti, who is a newcomer to the Ramblers’s women’s running and field team, found herself at home in the Netherlands for 10 months.
“I felt isolated from my teammates, which was difficult.” Tha Tamrouti. “I had no facilities for training and all the little things you would have at school which made me difficult.”
But through this disaster, the duo was able to use this period of time to rise above the challenges and produce stellar performances in the spring of 2021.
“Honestly, I liked the fact that everything was left on hold and I had this great momentum to get better,” Tamrouti said. “I felt very confident because I was able to establish such a strong foundation with the time I trained.”
A champion of the Missouri Valley Conference, the USTFCCCA All-American and record holder Loyola on the spear, Tamrouti accounted for her success for the hard work she was able to complete during the pandemic stoppage period.
Tamrouti expressed her gratitude for the abundance of time she was able to use to gain a new level of confidence and satisfaction in her training. And it paid off in a big way.
With big goals set for 2021, Adam Clayton was determined to also use this time period as fuel to train hard and work towards success.
“Just putting my energy into training was a focus from the rest of my life,” Clayton said. “Even when things feel like they’re falling apart, you just have to believe that something good will come out of it.”
Through this stubborn thought, Clayton was able to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminaries, take third place in the 200 meters at the MVC Outside Championships and set the new school record in the 200 meters at 20.92.
The pandemic has plagued every individual through isolated disasters. But, it has also forced us to find the light at the end of the tunnel and count our blessings. With these blessings, individuals have found their way to growth to create a better day today.
“I have become much more appreciative of the opportunities I have been given and the people I have been blessed with in my life,” Clayton said.
Sources
2/ https://loyolaramblers.com/news/2021/6/29/track-field-international-students-find-their-routes-to-success-during-the-covid-19-pandemic.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
