Hong Kong’s legal system should reflect China’s will, says official | Hong Kong

The Hong Kong judicial system must reflect the will and interests of the Chinese nation, said a senior official overseeing national security law.

The comments have been interpreted as a clear instruction from Beijing that the former Hong Kong judicial system is now expected to function in the interest of the central government in Beijing, rather than in the rule of law.

In an interview with a pro-Beijing headline, Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Office for the Preservation of National Security, said the rule of law was an important tool in Hong Kong and a source of [its] beauty, but that the independent power of the judiciary was authorized by the National People’s Congress.

In an interview with East Week magazine, he said judiciary must show much national will and national interest, or else it will lose the legal premise of authorization. It will be the biggest gap in the rule of law if national security is not protected.

Zheng was appointed to the position last year, overseeing the implementation of national security law, which he said was essential to stability.

Once national security declines, the city will be dominated by ideas of independence, mutual destruction and self-determination, he said.

The comments were seen by some observers as a warning to the judiciary that holds the political interests of the central government or risks losing its independence.

Schona Jolly QC, chair of the Human Rights Committee in England and Wales, said Zhengs’ comments were a shocking warning to anyone whose actions could be perceived as dissent, including the judiciary itself, and revealed how Beijing viewed the law as a means of breaking the firewall created by the Basic Law between the Hong Kong customary law system and the mainland.

The NSL, with its vague and sweeping definitions, threatens fundamental rights at the core of Hong Kong’s legal system and sheds the blood of division between the continent and the powerful legal system that Hong Kong lawyers and judges are proud of.

In his daily analysis newspaper, Sinocism, Chinese analyst Bill Bishop said the comments were not a hint or a signal and instead were a statement of what was going to happen.

Why would the relationship between the state-party and the judiciary in Hong Kong be different from the relationship between the state-party and the judiciary in the rest of the PRC? he said.

This week marks the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party, and a year of national security law, a hallmark of China increasing control over Hong Kong.

Foreign governments and human rights and legal groups have accused the authorities of using the law as a weapon against dissent, targeting the political opposition, the free press and the judiciary. At least two foreign judges have left Hong Kong banks, citing national security law. Politicians, journalists and activists have been arrested and fears of legal action have forced the Apple Daily to shut down and the Stand News website to remove all opinion content.

On Tuesday, the law was also mentioned in the removal of two journalists from public broadcaster RTHK.

Veteran journalist Steve Vines, who also hosts the Pulse TV program, announced at the end of the Backchat radio show on Wednesday that he felt he had better go.

It seems to me that for someone who is more critical, the time to stay at RTHK is over, he said, after a discussion about national security law.

On Tuesday, former RTHK presenter Allan Au, who was fired from his radio reception duties on Monday, accused the broadcasters’ management of cleaning up critical voices. Last week, radio presenter Tsang Chi-ho said he was fired without notice. RTHK, a government-funded but historically independent broadcaster, has been under constant government pressure and has undergone massive changes in recent months, controlling its journalism.