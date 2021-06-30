Tnaiste ‘hopes’ that NPHET is wrong, but risks too high

Tánaiste said he hoped the worst-case scenario of the National Public Health Emergency Team is overly pessimistic and turns out to be wrong, but the risk balance is currently very high.

Leo Varadkar said the next three weeks will be used to speed up the vaccine program and monitor the Delta wave based on what is happening in the UK.

NPHET has warned that, according to the ECDC, the modeling scenarios show that any mitigation of the measures that were in force in June in the EU could lead to a rapid and significant increase in daily cases in all age groups.

A letter to the Government outlined five specific scenarios, with possible results from “Optimist” with 250 deaths between July 1 and September 30 in “Pessimist” with 2,170 deaths from Covid-19.

Speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said the situation is very unfair for young people, but the best thing that can be done for them is to make sure they are vaccinated.

“I do not think anything is right about this pandemic, but this is the reality,” he said.

His comments come as representatives from the hospitality industry hold talks with him today, along with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

The Hospitality Forum, which includes groups of licensed catering, restaurants and cranes, meets with ministers every three or four months.

The long-awaited meeting is on time as it will be the first opportunity for the hospitality industry to engage with Cabinet members, who yesterday halted the reopening of internal activity for an unspecified period of time.

The Cabinet also agreed to allow only indoor meals and drinks only for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Hospitality representatives are expected to press ministers for details on how the new plan might work and, most importantly, when internal hospitality could be reopened.

Mr Varadkar said the government understands that the announcement of the postponement of the reopening was a surprise to many and will take time now to explain the conditional modeling that led to the decision.

He said he would sit down with the hospitality industry and see how a green / corona switching system works, adding that there will be anomalies and details to work with, including if children under six can be excluded.

Mr Varadkar said that while the Government had not planned for such a system, no one “had envisioned a scenario where there could be up to 2,000 deaths in the coming months”.

Tanaiste @LeoVaradkar shows @morningireland says the Government will now do 3 things: speed up the vaccine program; monitor the delta wave; develop a coronary artery bypass graft for those fully vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19. @rtenews – Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) June 30, 2021

Tánaiste also said he was very disappointed in the approach by Labor and Social Democrats who had so far said the Government should follow public health advice and are now critical of its decision to do so.

He added that the Digital Covid Certificate for overseas travel is “not without its complications” but is a European law and framework and will move forward.

Social Democrat co-chair Róisín Shortall called for the introduction of a Covid testing system that would eliminate the discriminatory element by allowing only vaccinated people to benefit from internal hospitality.

Speaking on the same program, she said she is against a situation where unvaccinated people, out of control when they can get a vaccine, will be denied access to hospitality.

She said it is also a real problem to tell new staff working in hospitality that they may work in industry but may not benefit from the services and it is inappropriate to expect staff to request personal information, such as vaccination status.

Ms Shortall said there have been 275,000 Covid-19 cases in Ireland over the past 16 months, but NPHET’s worst-case scenario is predicting nearly 700,000 cases over the next three months.

While this is the absolute worst case scenario, she said, one has to ask how realistic this prediction is and whether there is any opportunity to mitigate any of the impacts.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he knew the delay in reopening would be hailed by “disappointment and disappointment”, but said the Government would provide additional support in the coming weeks.

He added that he hoped a plan could be agreed by July 19th and the government would urgently engage with stakeholders on practical steps to make the concept a reality.

He said the government was very harshly advised by public health officials that there was a real risk of the virus spreading if the reopening continued as planned on July 5th.

Labor leader Alan Kelly has described the vaccine initiative as “banana” and “discriminatory”.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said his party would like to “better understand” the data and modeling that led to NPHET’s advice to the Government.