Hamilton reports only 9 new cases of COVID-19, 73.5% vaccination among people 18+ – Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is saying that 73.5 percent of the city’s adult population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Monday.

The city reported a record June 29, revealing that another 9,736 doses went to the Hamiltonians, delivering a total of 530,534 COVID-19 vaccines through Hamilton clinics and pharmacies as of late December.

Most of the doses administered at local clinics this week are mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, with some AstraZeneca for those who took it as their first hit.

Hamiltonians taking AstraZeneca first are not limited to a second dose of the brand as the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) in order and the recommended recipients receive a mRNA as a second dose.

An Hamilton immunologist says that mixing and matching different platforms or technologies for each vaccination traditionally works best as each has different strengths and weaknesses.

Dr. Dawn Bowdish, professor of Pathology and Molecular Medicine at McMaster University, told Global News that she agrees with a recent Oxford study suggesting a mixed schedule of shots involving a first AstraZeneca followed by one of two mRNA vaccines , Pfizer- BioNTech or Moderna, produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca.

“And that’s because each of these vaccines has its strengths and weaknesses, and they show different wings of the immune system, different parts of the virus,” Bowdish said.

“So when you mix and match, you often end up getting the best of all the worlds. You get good cellular immunity, you have good antibodies.

The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed schedules with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines and found that in each combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against coronavirus proteins.

The data provide support for decisions made by Canada and several European countries offering alternatives to AstraZeneca as a second stroke as the vaccine was linked to infrequent blood clotting.

Bowdish says AstraZeneca’s situation is unusual as Ontario would not normally accept a vaccine brand that has reported side effects in 1 in 55,000 cases, as revealed by public health in May.

















“We would not place a vaccine on the Canadian market with those kind of side effects if there were no really obvious reason to do so,” Bowdish said.

“So the situation here is a bit unique, that we are now offering people another vaccine for their second purpose to keep those risks at bay.”

The Hamilton health medical officer says the side effects from the vaccine are generally rare and that the benefit of getting any of them is far higher than any risk involved.

“So paying close attention to anything that is a serious side effect is, of course, a very important thing to do after every vaccine, after every medicine you take, and make sure you seek timely care if this it happens to you, “Richardson said.

“The most important thing is to remember that these are very, very rare events that happen.”

More than 14.4 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario since Monday.

There are more than 4.5 million people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses, which equates to 37.3 percent of the province’s adult population.

More than 36.7 million total doses have been administered in Canada so far, with 67.40 percent of people having had at least one dose and 29.05 percent now fully vaccinated.

Public Health Canada says Pfizer-BioNTech will ship more than 2.4 million doses this week and Moderna about 1.4 million.

Hamilton reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton reported just nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and another slight drop in the average rate of seven-day city affairs – moving to 13 out of 14 days during the day.

As of Tuesday, the city has 116 active cases with more than 75 percent of cases in people under the age of 50, with about 26.72 percent of cases in those aged 19 and under.

The city’s test positivity rate was 2.2 per cent as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the province’s daily number which was recorded at 1.6 per cent.

Hamilton has only one outbreak since Monday at the Meadowlands Preschool Kindergarten and West Mountain Day Care involving two total cases.

As of June 29, Ontario reported 257 people in hospitals with COVID-19 (39 more than a day earlier). There were 276 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), with a decrease of 11 days per day.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in local combined hospitals was 33 cases at Hamilton Health Science (HHS) and St. Louis. Joe.

HHS had 19 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday with six at the ICU. St. Joe had 14 COVID-19 cases, 11 in the ICU.

