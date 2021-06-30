Blockade measures extended to Australia

Australian officials have extended social blockade and distancing measures across much of the country, with four major cities already under a difficult blockade in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious variant of the Delta coronavirus.

About one in two Australians are under house arrest orders, with millions more subject to movement curbs and mandatory masking amid Covid-19 blasts in several countries.

With more than five million Sydney residents in a two-week blockade through July 9, the state of New South Wales reported 22 new cases transmitted to the country today Covid-19, all linked to previous infections .

That was slightly higher than the previous two days, but still at the height of the current outbreak of 30 new cases reported Sunday.

“New South Wales is demonstrating a steady scale of cases at this stage … but to date our fears about the large-scale escalation have not materialized and we certainly want to keep it that way,” Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told journalists in Sydney.

With a total of about 170 new cases transmitted in the country since the first infection was discovered two weeks ago in a limousine driver transporting the airline crew overseas, NSW is the state or territory worst affected by the current outbreak.

Residents of Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin joined in the closure Wednesday from those of the remote town of Alice Springs, the UNESCO-listed entry gate to Uluru.

Officials issued home-stay warrants for the city after a potentially infected passenger used the airport.

Recent coronavirus histories

South Australia, meanwhile, reported its first broadcast cases in the country for 2021, but stopped imposing a full blockade, saying they believed the threat had been contained.

Instead, officials restricted house gatherings and encouraged people to wear masks in public after reporting five new cases – a miner returning home from a Northern Territory mine and his wife and children having been in self-isolation.

Elsewhere in the country, Queensland reported three new cases won in the country, Western Australia registered one and the Northern Territory recorded none.

Singapore said travelers from Australia will have to undergo quarantine at home for a week from Friday.

Blockages, harsh social distancing, rapid tracking of contacts and high community compliance have helped Australia destroy pre-existing explosions and keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low. It has reported just over 30,550 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

But less than 5% of its 20 million adult population has been fully vaccinated, leading to criticism of a slowdown in national inoculation.

International tourism is not seen to attract until 2023 – UN report

International tourism inflows will stagnate this year, except in some western markets, causing up to $ 2.4 trillion in losses, a UN study said, adding that the sector is not expected to fully recover by 2023.

Vaccination and Covid-19 certifications are key to restoring confidence in foreign tourism, which provides a lifeline for many countries, especially small island states that rely heavily on the sector to secure jobs, she said.

In 2020, international achievements plunged 73% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, causing estimated losses of $ 2.4 trillion in tourism and related sectors, according to a report by UNCTAD and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). ).

“The outlook for this year does not look much better,” Ralf Peters of the UNCTAD trade analysis division told a news conference.

“The first three months were bad again, not much travel was happening,” he said.

“There is an expectation of a certain recovery in the second half of the year, at least for North America and Europe to some extent,” he told Reuters, assessing vaccinations.

The report sets out three scenarios for 2021, showing international tourism arrivals projected to fall by between 63% and 75% from pre-pandemic levels, resulting in losses between $ 1.7 trillion and $ 2.4 trillion.

“In international tourism we are at levels from 30 years ago, so we are basically in the ’80s … Many livelihoods are really threatened,” said Zoritsa Urosevic, the Madrid-based UNWTO Geneva representative.

“What we are looking at in the long run is … completing the 2019 numbers after 2023,” she said.

Sandra Carvao, head of market intelligence at UNWTO, said it would be a “very diverse recovery”, different from region to country.

The European Union Covid-19 digital certificate, which will take effect tomorrow, represents the only regional harmonization so far, she said.

Ms Carvao, referring to travel corridors, said: “We see for example Asia-Pacific is still one of the most closed regions in the world at the moment – most borders in the countries are either completely closed or with significant restrictions.” .

France is likely to have the fourth wave of Covid – government adviser

France is likely to have a fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus, due to a resurgence of cases caused by the first Delta variant in India, said the French government’s chief scientific adviser Professor Jean-François Delfraissy.

However, Prof Delfraissy added that the spread of vaccines would help mitigate the effect of this new wave of the virus, which many medical experts think could hit France by September or October.

“I think we will have a fourth wave, but it will be much more moderate than the previous three waves because the level of vaccinations is different compared to before,” he told France Info radio.

French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, who also advises the French government on scientific issues, told BFM TV that he expected France’s Covid-19 infection numbers to rise again in September or October.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier this week that the Delta variant, whose rapid spread around the world has led some countries to reintroduce travel restrictions, now represents about 20% of Covid France cases.

Russia reports record virus deaths for second day in a row

Russia reported 669 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, a record number of casualties for the second day in a row, according to a government estimate.

One of the pandemic hotspots is the city of St. Petersburg, which is expected to host a Euro 2020 quarterfinal on Friday in front of thousands of fans, many of them flying from abroad for the match.

President Vladimir Putin said he had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year after previously refusing to disclose which vaccine he had received.

Mr Putin, 68, received two of the vaccines in March and April, the Kremlin said. Authorities did not release video footage of him being inoculated.

He also told Russians during an annual phone call that he was against compulsory vaccinations.

In recent weeks, St. Petersburg and the capital Moscow have seen an increase in infections, with authorities reinstating the virus and pushing for their difficult vaccination.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the most contagious Delta variant first identified in India accounts for 90% of cases in the capital.

Infections across the country rose by 21,042, bringing the burden of Russian affairs to more than 5.5 million, the number showed.

With 135,214 deaths from the virus, Russia has the highest official number of Covid-19s in Europe.