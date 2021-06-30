China was certified as malaria-free today by the World Health Organization, after a 70-year effort to eradicate mosquito-borne disease.

The country reported 30 million cases of infectious disease each year in the 1940s but has now spent four consecutive years without any autochthonous cases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the people of China on the historic moment.

“Their success was very much achieved and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action,” he said.

“With this announcement, China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal.”

Countries that have reached at least three consecutive years with zero indigenous cases can apply for WHO certification for their malaria-free status.

They must present rigorous evidence and demonstrate the ability to prevent the recurrence of transmission.

China becomes the 40th WHO-certified territory without malaria based in Geneva.

The last countries to gain status were El Salvador in 2021, Algeria and Argentina in 2019 and Paraguay and Uzbekistan in 2018.

There is a separate list of 61 countries where malaria either never existed or disappeared without specific measures.

China is also the first country in the WHO Western Pacific region to be awarded malaria-free certification in more than three decades.

The WHO World Malaria Report for 2020 foreshadowed global progress against the disease that was spreading to plaques, particularly in African countries that bear the brunt of cases and deaths.

In 2019, the global malaria case account was estimated at 229 million.

In the 1950s, Beijing began working on where malaria was spreading and began fighting it with anti-malarial preventive drugs, the WHO said.

The site reduced mosquito breeding grounds and increased insecticide spraying at home.

While seeking new treatments for malaria in the 1970s, China discovered artemisinin, which is the essential ingredient in artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), which are the most effective antimalarial drugs available.

In the 1980s, China was among the first countries to widely test the use of insecticide-treated nets to prevent malaria. By 1988, more than 2.4 million had been distributed across the country.

By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had dropped to 117,000, and deaths had dropped by 95%.

“China’s ability to think outside the box served the country well in its response to malaria and also had a significant wave effect around the world,” said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO global malaria program.

By 2003, China increased board-wide efforts bringing the annual number of cases to about 5,000 within ten years.

After four consecutive years with zero indigenous cases, China applied for WHO certification in 2020.

Experts traveled to China in May this year to verify its malaria-free status, as well as its plans to prevent the disease from returning.

The risk of imported cases remains a concern, not only among people returning from sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria-stricken regions, but also in the southern province of Yunnan, which borders Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, all fighting the disease.

China has stepped up its malaria surveillance in at-risk areas in a bid to prevent the disease from recurring, the WHO said.