The budget bill passes the Senate, expanding pandemic aid programs

The Senate has approved the budget bill of government Justin Trudeau, the latest step in expanding COVID-19 support over the summer and ahead of possible elections in the fall.

The C-30 Bill passed the 63rd Senate at 7pm late Tuesday evening. The Trudeau Liberals, who have a minority, last week passed the bill through the House of Commons with the help of the opposition New Democrats and the Quebecois Bloc.

The country’s first budget bill in more than two years contained extensions of key assistance programs, such as wage subsidies to help employers pay workers and support to help businesses pay their rent.

Two other bills penalizing LGBT conversion therapy and regulating programming on streaming services like Netflix were referred back to committee, presumably leaving them to be dealt with after the summer break.

TheSenate added two days sitting this week to deal with a series of bills passed by House lawmakers last week before their summer break.

Critics have said the Liberals are trying to rush the legislation ahead of a possible fall election.

Trudeau has publicly ruled out election talks, but sources told Reuters he was aiming for early elections in September to take advantage of Canada’s exit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope will be securing the majority.

Trudeau Liberals led the main opposition Conservatives 34 percent to 30 percent in a national poll released last week by Leger.