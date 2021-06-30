North Korea’s Kim denies officials’ ‘severe’ destruction of coronavirus





The KCNA said Kim made the comments during a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party Politburo he called to discuss anti-virus failures. He said Kim criticized senior officials for alleged incompetence, irresponsibility and inactivity in planning and executing anti-virus measures amid a protracted pandemic. By neglecting important decisions by the party calling for organizational, material and scientific and technological measures to support the prolonged anti-epidemic work in the face of a global health crisis, the officials in charge have caused a serious incident that created a major crisis for the security of the country and its people, the KCNA paraphrased Kim saying. While North Korea has told the World Health Organization that it has not found a single coronavirus infection after testing more than 30,000 people, experts widely doubt its claim to a perfect record, given its poor health infrastructure. countries and ties with China. From the outset of the pandemic, North Korea described its anti-virus efforts as a matter of national existence, banned tourists, expelled diplomats, and severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade. This stalemate has further strained an economy already hit by decades of US-led mismanagement and crippling sanctions over the countries’ nuclear weapons program. Kim at a political conference earlier this month called on officials to support the extended Covid-19 restrictions, indicating that the country is not ready to open its borders any time soon, despite its economic woes. Prolonged Northern border controls come amid uncertainties over the countries’ vaccination prospects. COVAX, the UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, said in February that the North could receive 1.9 million doses in the first half of the year, but plans have been delayed due to global shortages.

