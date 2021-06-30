International tourism is not seen to attract until 2023 – UN report





GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) – International tourism inflows will stall this year, except in some Western markets, causing losses of up to $ 2.4 trillion, a UN study said on Wednesday, adding that the sector is not expected to recover. fully by 2023. Vaccination and COVID-19 certifications are key to restoring confidence in foreign tourism, which provides a lifeline for many countries, especially small island states that rely heavily on the sector to secure jobs, she said. In 2020, international achievements plunged 73% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, causing estimated losses of $ 2.4 trillion in tourism and related sectors, according to a report by UNCTAD and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). ). “The outlook for this year does not look much better,” Ralf Peters of the UNCTAD trade analysis division told a news conference. “The first three months were bad again, not much travel was happening,” he said. “There is an expectation of a certain recovery in the second half of the year, at least for North America and Europe to some extent,” he told Reuters, assessing vaccinations. Tourists wearing face masks walk with their luggage on arrival at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, Malaga, Spain, June 7, 2021. REUTERS / Jon Nazca Read more The report sets out three scenarios for 2021, showing international tourism arrivals projected to fall by between 63% and 75% from pre-pandemic levels, resulting in losses between $ 1.7 trillion and $ 2.4 trillion. “In international tourism we are at levels from 30 years ago, so we are basically in the ’80s … Many livelihoods are really threatened,” said Zoritsa Urosevic, the Madrid-based UNWTO Geneva representative. “What we are looking at in the long run is … completing the 2019 numbers after 2023,” she said. Sandra Carvao, head of market intelligence at UNWTO, said it would be a “very diverse recovery”, different from region to country. The European Union digital certificate COVID-19, which will take effect on Thursday, represents the only regional harmonization so far, she said. Carvao, referring to travel corridors, said: “We see for example Asia-Pacific is still one of the most closed regions in the world at the moment – most of the borders in the countries are either completely closed or with significant restrictions.” Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

