Howard County ranks as the healthiest community in Maryland By US News & World Report; Top 10 in the Nation – CBS Baltimore
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) – Howard County ranked number eight on US News and World Reports in their 2021 list of healthiest communities. The county is the only Maryland jurisdiction in the top 50 rankings.
Howard County also ranked number six in its peer group or in high-performance communities across the country.
We are constantly working to improve the health of our neighbors, family and friends here in Howard County, Ball said. Since taking office, we have worked to ensure that all of our residents can be healthy and thriving by releasing new technology to reduce health inequality by investing in health factors such as access to healthy food and creating a more prosperous community. Weve improved between categories in the last three years, but perhaps most importantly, we have seen a significant increase in our health capital from 40.5 in 2018 to 55.4 in 2021. This recognition means a lot to our community of partners who have advocated and invested in public health and health equity for many years. Last year, as we faced a deadly pandemic, we were reminded of how important our health is – how we can not take it for granted and how fundamental it is to our quality of life.
Categories include:
- Population Health
- equality
- educatIon
- The economy
- HOUSING
- Food and nutrition
- environment
- Public safety
- Community Vitality
- infrastructure
The health score of Howard Countys population, the highest weighted category, increased from 65.6 in 2018 to 91.2 in 2021. Howard County officials highlighted health initiatives aimed at improving the contributing factors to the general health of the population.
Moving forward, we all need to redouble our work to make health and well-being accessible to all, said Nikki Highsmith Vernick, President and CEO of the Horizon Foundation. The Horizon Foundation remains a committed partner in our collective work to make Howard County a place where everyone can live a longer, healthier and better life.
Improving the public health of everyone who lives, works or visits Howard County has remained the mission of the Howard County Health Department since our inception more than 85 years ago, said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. This recognition would not have been possible without the tireless work of everyone in the Howard County Health Department and strategic partnerships with the leadership of the County Government, other County agencies and many community groups working to support health and well-being. of our inhabitants.
Howard County’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was also highlighted. To date, 65.1 percent of all residents have been fully vaccinated, and 76.9 percent of residents12 and older have been fully vaccinated. Howard County General Hospital reported zero patients with 19 covid on Monday – the first time since the pandemic began.
For many years Howard County has made a healthy community a top priority, commitment, willingness and emphasis on partnerships, they form the strong foundation that brought us here today, said Dr. Elizabeth Kromm, Vice President of Howard County General Hospital’s Population Health and Advancement. These are also the things that helped us tackle the pandemic effectively and made Howard County a leader in the COVID-19 response. We marked a historic moment yesterday at the hospital. For the first time in over 480 days, since the onset of the pandemic, we have zero patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The collective energy and strength of organizations and individuals that are part of the Local Health Improvement Coalition in Howard County has increased to address health inequalities, said Kelly Kesler, Director of the Local Health Improvement Coalition in Howard County. We do this by engaging in communications and coordinated communications to support awareness and access to evidence-based programs that address behavioral health, healthy aging throughout life, and the prevention of chronic diseases.
