UK to replace EU state aid rules on aid and business aid | business





The UK government has announced new laws to replace EU rules on taxpayer-funded bailouts and business support, launching a subsidy system ministers who say will help boost jobs and the economy. In one of the most important pieces of post-Brexit legislation to date, subsidy control invoice will replace EU state aid rules that require its members to seek approval for government support for businesses. The government said the new UK rules would provide faster and more flexible assistance to companies and help with the task of leveling Britain’s regional economy and boosting investment in green industries as ministers push to determine Brexit benefits after leaving the bloc earlier this year. Under the EU system, subsidies, with a few exceptions, had to be notified and approved by the European Commission in advance, in a process that Brexit supporters argued was too bureaucratic and delayed vital funding to reach viable businesses in a timely manner. . The UK system will replace this process to determine when public bodies can provide support. However, the government said it meant no return to widespread 1970s-style state intervention. The new regime, which takes effect in 2022, bans unlimited government guarantees for businesses, as well as subsidies given to sick or insolvent firms, where there is no credible restructuring plan. The UK should also pursue commitments to subsidy controls set out in free trade agreements with other countries, including the EU, as well as in line with World Trade Organization rules. While Brexit supporters argue that laying down EU state aid rules is one of Brexit’s biggest advantages, critics remain skeptical. The post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement signed by the Boris Johnsons government with Brussels calls for Britain to suspend subsidies with a material effect on trade or investment between the UK and the EU. Many Tories are ideologically opposed to state intervention despite the Prime Minister promising to level cities and towns in the north and Midlands of England with the help of government. Business Guardian Email Registration As an EU member state, the UK government benefited little from the flexibility within the EU regime, spending part of the amount on supporting industry like other major economies including France, Germany and Denmark. According to the IPPR, Britain could have tripled state aid spending without violating EU rules. Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, said the new system marked a clear departure from the EU state aid regime but would ensure the UK maintained a free market economy. While the new UK system will be more agile and flexible, I have been clear that we will not go back to the failed 1970s approach of the government trying to run the economy, choosing winners or saving companies unstable. Any subsidy should provide strong benefits to local communities and provide good value for money for the British taxpayer, he said.

