International
Hong Kong Philosophy Teaches Lives Meaning. Now He Visits Students In Prison.
When he took a group photo with college students from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in 2012, Chow Po Chung, a prominent political philosopher, joked that he hoped none of them would end up in prison for 10 years.
The group burst into laughter.
Mr. Chow, who teaches at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, had the continent in mind. He never expected that it would be two from Hong Kong who would end up in prison nearly a decade later.
A year after Beijing enacted a comprehensive national security law on the territory to quell opposition to the ruling Communist Party, visiting friends and alumni in prison has become part of its routine.
A best-selling author and public intellectual whose books and passionate speeches have influenced many young pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Mr Chow said the security law had turned his life upside down.
He is sad, angry, guilty, depressed sometimes proud and hopeful. He struggles if he still needs to encourage his students to be active participants in public affairs, as this can lead to job loss and imprisonment. He needs to remind himself not to let fear into his life, such as self-censorship in the classroom. At the same time, he must assess the risks he takes and the limits he can push.
His psychological trauma and moral dilemma offer a window into a city of seven million people that has experienced a rapid decline from a relatively free and challenging community to one that has been ruled by authoritarianism over the past year.
Hong Kong has endured many injustices, he said, making the city increasingly unknown. All the core values of cities have collapsed, he said. They are destroyed.
Mr. Chow has been deeply involved in the pro-democracy movement of cities. As a high school student, he protested against the oppression of Tiananmen in 1989. He taught John Rawlss A Theory of Justice at the site of the 2014 Umbrella Movement and was arrested briefly on the last day of the pro-democracy protest. He went to many demonstrations in 2019 as an observer, seeing Beijing being hit mercilessly. All failed and the security law was the final blow.
Things that should not have happened in a normal society happened, he said in an interview at his home on the campus of Chinese University of Hong Kong. I’m talking about the most prominent people, the kind of people who should be kept as role models, being attacked and sentenced to prison.
For two decades, Mr. Chow encouraged his students to explore the meaning of life and become active and conscientious citizens who help build societies based on values such as justice and freedom.
I asked if he was learning the same thing now. He paused for nearly a minute and opened his mouth several times before saying that he had stopped telling his students to be active participants.
Of course, I still tell them to take care of society and be responsible for their own lives, he said. But it is not easier to tell them what to do because participating in political and public affairs has become a very dangerous act.
Mr. Chow has enjoyed the kind of opportunities and freedom that Hong Kong has to offer its residents. Born in the southern province of Guangdong, he migrated to the former British colony in 1985 at the age of 12. His family lived in a slum in Kowloon, but he prospered academically and enrolled at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
He started teaching at his alma school in 2002 and became one of the most renowned professors, known for his passionate and highly engaged classes.
One of his students, Michael Ngan, said he was influenced by Mr. Chows’s teaching, particularly by Socrates’ document that he likes to quote, An unexplored life is not worth living.
Such a philosophy pushed Mr. Ngan to make an important life decision this year. He is one of 129 civil servants who resigned after refusing to trust the Hong Kong government, believing the request violated their freedom of speech.
His lesson enlightened me, said Mr. Ngan. Teacher Chow taught us that we have only taken one life to live and we must make the most of it. Although, he stressed, Mr. Chow never encouraged his students to be political.
Such sacrifices sad Mr. Chow. They also inspire him. Many people are using various tools to preserve the spirit, values and dignity of this city, he said.
He is proud that many residents continue to protest with their wallets by shopping in shops owned by pro-democracy activists and donating to a charity. fund for the 2019 demonstrators in need of medical treatment and legal representation.
But it is increasingly difficult to remain hopeful. Many days in the past year started with bad news. The day before our meeting in early May, four pro-democracy activists were sentenced to prison for participating in an unauthorized assembly last year. One of them is Lester Shum, a former student.
To show his support, Mr. Chow goes to court and visits people like Mr. Shum in jail. He found that prisons can be very different. The women’s prison where Chow Koot-yin (unrelated), another former student, was imprisoned, looks almost like an office complex. Another, where activist Gwyneth Ho is awaiting sentencing, looks harsh, with high walls.
The most surreal is the men’s prison in Stanley, a wealthy neighborhood on the southern tip of Hong Kong Island. More than 30 political activists, including Apple Daily tycoon Jimmy Lai, have been jailed there. Visitors pass through the beautiful palaces before arriving at the facility. Some mornings, the waiting room looks like a social gathering, with visitors holding coffee from a vending machine and chatting for hours.
It was absurd and sad, Mr Chow said. It feels almost like a scene from a movie.
His online life has also changed a lot. His 45,000 followers on Facebook posted photos of their travels and meals. Not more. The city has suffered, he said. People feel guilty about enjoying life.
His Facebook timeline is also a barometer of fear. When the security law went into effect a year ago, Mr. Chow saw some of his followers change their names to nicknames or delete timelines while others shut down their Facebook accounts so authorities could not prosecute them. because of their posts. Now his term is full of names he does not know.
Even Mr. Chows’s Facebook timeline has changed. He mostly reposts posts for other peoples instead of writing the original ones because, he said, he does not know how to talk about his pain.
He has barely written an article, let alone a book. His latest book, published in June 2019 amid a whirlwind of protests, was Our Golden Times. When I asked if he would use the same title now, he paused for another very long moment. Probably not, he replied. It is probably the beginning of our worst times.
Learning to live in fear is the hardest part. Mr. Chow admitted that he had wondered if he should choose his words more carefully in the classroom and if he would accept my request for an interview.
I tell myself not to let self-censorship become the cop in my heart, he said, and not to let fear control my life and my thinking.
Once introduced, he added. It will be hard to get rid of.
Despite the great difficulties, Mr. Chow believes that as long as people continue to fight, it will not be the end of the story for Hong Kong.
After police stopped annual vigilance for the Tiananmen massacre for a second year, defenders of democracy tried new ways including lighting candles and bright cell phone lights to monitor it.
I do not know what Beijing was like after the suppression of Tiananmen in 1989, he said. But after the national security law, after many arrests, after all the obstacles, oppression and trauma, the spirit of challenge still continues in Hong Kong.
