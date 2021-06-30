Hong Kong Philosophy Teaches Lives Meaning. Now He Visits Students In Prison.

Mr. Chow has been deeply involved in the pro-democracy movement of cities. As a high school student, he protested against the oppression of Tiananmen in 1989. He taught John Rawlss A Theory of Justice at the site of the 2014 Umbrella Movement and was arrested briefly on the last day of the pro-democracy protest. He went to many demonstrations in 2019 as an observer, seeing Beijing being hit mercilessly. All failed and the security law was the final blow.

Things that should not have happened in a normal society happened, he said in an interview at his home on the campus of Chinese University of Hong Kong. I’m talking about the most prominent people, the kind of people who should be kept as role models, being attacked and sentenced to prison.

For two decades, Mr. Chow encouraged his students to explore the meaning of life and become active and conscientious citizens who help build societies based on values ​​such as justice and freedom.

I asked if he was learning the same thing now. He paused for nearly a minute and opened his mouth several times before saying that he had stopped telling his students to be active participants.

Of course, I still tell them to take care of society and be responsible for their own lives, he said. But it is not easier to tell them what to do because participating in political and public affairs has become a very dangerous act.

Mr. Chow has enjoyed the kind of opportunities and freedom that Hong Kong has to offer its residents. Born in the southern province of Guangdong, he migrated to the former British colony in 1985 at the age of 12. His family lived in a slum in Kowloon, but he prospered academically and enrolled at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.