



People often experience some level of anxiety in the face of unfamiliar challenges and situations. The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging and unknown on many levels and has caused uncertainty about the future. According to the University of Hawaii in Mnoa Counseling and Student Development Center ( CSDC ) psychologists, this can be a perfect recipe to generate (or worsen) anxiety, and now things are changing again as the world begins to reopen. “If you are experiencing any concerns with the idea of ​​things ‘returning to normal’, you are not alone,” he said CSDC Psychologist Alexander Khaddouma. “In fact, about half of the people report that they are not comfortable with regulating personal activities after the pandemic. Importers it is important to give yourself some space to feel these uncomfortable feelings and accept that they are sometimes a normal response to an abnormal situation. ” Her OK to start small

Find incremental ways of stages again in interactions with others; start by having brief, socially isolated interactions with someone you trust before experiencing major social events, such as parties, concerts, or gatherings. Often with anxiety, the more you practice a particular skill like companionship, the more comfortable you will become and the less anxiety you will experience in the future. Prioritize activities that reduce anxiety

Restrictions during the pandemic may have contributed to the development of unhealthy habits. Activities such as exercise, maintaining a balanced diet and getting enough sleep are essential for rebuilding stamina and taking care of yourself. Consider maintaining the positive habits you may have developed during the pandemic; such as a new hobby, virtual check-in with loved ones living remotely or taking more regular walks. Communication is essential

Experts suggest being honest about worries about everything from shaking hands, hugging, to engaging in small talk in public spaces. Seeking guidance from reliable sources of support can help reduce anxiety by providing clarity on how to address new situations. You may also find it helpful to know that others are likely to feel the same way, making the “new normal” feel a little less scary. Ask for help when needed

If you find that your mental health is preventing you from living the life you want, fulfilling goals, or doing things that make you happy, seek professional help. CSDC provides free mental health resources for whoops Mnoa students. Interested students should call (808) 956-7927. For faculty, staff and academic programs, CSDC provides training opportunities, as well as clinical and programmatic consultations related to students’ mental health. whoops Mnoa faculty and staff are encouraged to contact CSDC regarding the way students are referred to appropriate resources, or the organization of current trainings for their departments. Faculty and staff seeking counseling services may contact whoops Employee Assistance Program for resources available through Work life Hawaii. This effort is an example of whoops Mnoas the purpose of Increasing student success ( PDF ), one of the four goals identified in Strategic Plan 2015–25 ( PDF ), updated in December 2020.

