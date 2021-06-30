Brazil suspends Covid-19 vaccine deal with India’s Bharat Biotech amid allegations of contract irregularities





The ministry said the decision was taken on the recommendation of the Auditor General of Brazil (CGU).

“According to the preliminary analysis of the CGU, there are no irregularities in the contract, but, due to compliance, the Ministry of Health chose to suspend the contract for a more in-depth analysis. It is worth noting that the federal government does not pay a penny for the Covaxin vaccine,” he said. ministry in a press release.

The unfulfilled contract, worth over $ 300 million, had caused trouble for President Jair Bolsonaro after a Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (CPI) opened an investigation into the deal with Indian firm Bharat Biotech, which developed the vaccine.

CPI members say the price agreed in the contract was much higher than originally quoted – a difference of 1,000% by body, citing documents provided for the CPI.

Emails between Bharat Biotech and the ministry submitted to CPI showed a quoted starting price of $ 1.34 per dose, which was later increased to $ 15 per dose in the negotiated contract, according to a CPI statement. In a testimony to the CPI last week, Congressman Luis Miranda, a former Bolsonaro ally, and his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda, an employee of the Ministry of Health, said they warned the President of irregularities in the contract, but he did nothing about it. to resolve the issue. Deputy Chief of Investigation Senator Randolfe Rodrigues told the media last week that he believes there is evidence of a “very serious crime” by the Bolsonaro government in the purchase negotiations. On Monday, Rodrigues, along with senators Fabiano Contarato and Jorge Kajuru, appeared in the Supreme Court to open a criminal investigation against Bolsonaro, based on the Miranda brothers’ allegations. The Brazilian federal government has not responded to CNN requests for comment. However, Bolsonaro told supporters in a public statement Monday that “we did nothing wrong”, and there was “no way” for him to know what happened at the ministry level. There is trust between him and the ministers, he added. During Monday’s rally, the president also accused political opponents of inventing “virtual corruption,” claiming the contract was never fulfilled and no money changed hands. In a statement, Bharat Biotech said it had followed established industry procedures in its relations with Brazil. “Bharat Biotech has not received any down payment nor has it supplied any vaccine to MH Brazil,” the statement said. He added that the price of Covaxin “is clearly set between $ 15-20 per dose for supplies to governments outside India. The price for Brazil is also shown at $ 15 per dose.” Brazil has been among the nations hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the second highest death toll after the United States. So far, only 12.1% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 21.5% of Brazilians have received at least one dose. The Ministry of Health said that the suspension of the contract will not delay the pace of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, however the government has not yet announced an agreement that would compensate the 20 million doses expected by Bharat Biotech. “

