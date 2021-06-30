Indonesia Jakarta sees rising oxygen prices as Red Cross warns of Covid ‘catastrophe’





Indonesia has reported daily Covid-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave driven by the emergence of highly transmissible variants of the virus and increased mobility after the Muslim month of fasting.

With hospitals filling in the capital, Jakarta, and patients returning, some people sought to provide oxygen for infected family members at home. The price for an oxygen tank had risen to $ 140 from the usual $ 50, suppliers said.

“I am here in line now to replenish oxygen for my wife and son who are now positive with Covid-19,” Taufik Hidayat, 51, told a supplier. “I went around and it was all sold out.”

Vendors in other areas in Jakarta told Reuters their stocks had dried up.

But Sulung Mulia Putra, an official at the Jakarta health agency, said an absence from hospitals was temporary and because of distribution issues being resolved. “The distributors do not have enough transport so the hospitals will be assisted by the police, the parks agency and the Red Cross to transport oxygen,” he said. Hospitals in certain areas of the “red zone” have reported overcapacity, including Jakarta, with its 93% isolation beds occupied by Sunday. “Hospitals are full due to the increase in the case caused by mobility and adherence to the health protocol, also exacerbated by the Delta variant,” said senior Siti health ministry official Nadia Tarmizi. In the face of rising cases, Indonesia’s health minister is leading a push for tighter controls, sources familiar with government discussions told Reuters. The spread of the Delta variant has raised concerns about a crisis in the fourth most populous country in the world on the scale of that in recent months in India, where the variant was first unveiled. “Every day we see this Delta variant approaching Indonesia closer to the edge of a Covid-19 disaster,” said Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Indonesia is banking on mass vaccinations to get on top of the virus, but only 13.3 million out of 181.5 million aiming for inoculation have received the two required doses. Japan will provide 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in July, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday. Indonesia has so far received 104 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in total. Of its population of more than 270 million, 181.5 million are set to be vaccinated by January 2022. Indonesia reported 20,467 more infections on Tuesday and 463 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,156,465 cases and 58,024 deaths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/30/asia/indonesia-oxygen-prices-covid-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos