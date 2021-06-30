Canada’s budget bill passes Senate, expanding pandemic aid programs





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc at Hill Hill Parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada August 18, 2020. REUTERS / Patrick Doyle / File Photo

OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) – The Canadian Senate on Tuesday approved the budget bill of the Justin Trudeau government, the latest step in extending COVID-19 support over the summer and ahead of possible elections in the fall. The Bill C-30 passed the Senate 63 to 19 late in the evening. The Trudeau Liberals, who have a minority, last week passed the bill through the House of Commons with the help of the opposition New Democrats and the Quebecois Bloc. Read more The bill – Canada’s first budget in more than two years – contained a range of key assistance programs, such as wage subsidies to help employers pay workers and support to help businesses pay their rent. Two other bills – criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy and regulating programming on streaming services like Netflix (NFLX.O) – were referred back to the commission, leaving them to be dealt with after the summer break. Read more The Senate, or upper house, added two days sitting this week to deal with a host of bills passed by House lawmakers last week before their summer recess. Critics have said the Liberals are trying to rush the legislation ahead of a possible fall election. Trudeau has publicly ruled out election talks, but sources told Reuters he was aiming for an early September election to take advantage of Canada’s exit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope will be securing the majority. Trudeau Liberals led the main opposition Conservatives 34% to 30% in a national poll released last week by Leger. Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Edited by Himani Sarkar Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-budget-bill-passes-senate-extending-pandemic-aid-programs-2021-06-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos