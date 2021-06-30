U.S. battles Northwest heat wave ‘unprecedented’; deaths, reported power outages | World News





As the U.S. Northwest struggles with an “unprecedented” heat wave, officials have said at least more than half a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be due to the heat wave that began last week. In Oregon, an immigrant from Guatemala who apparently arrived in the US just a few months ago and was working in a nursery in St. Louis. Paul, could have died due to the heat wave, the state workers’ safety agency, known as Oregon Osha, said Also in Oregon, officials in Bend said the deaths of two homeless people may have been linked to motin. Meanwhile, the deaths of four people in Bremerton, Washington were also described as weather. The National Weather Service said “dangerous” weather that led to successive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) in Seattle (Washington state) and Portland (Oregon) is now expected to ease as well. why the agency also said the mercury was recorded at 109 Fahrenheit or 42.2 degrees Celsius in Spokane (Washington) – the highest temperature ever recorded there. According to energy corporation Avista Utilities, about 9,300 of its customers in Spokane lost power on Monday, adding that the most “planned” outages began on Tuesday afternoon. “We try to limit outages to one hour per client,” said Heather Rosentrater, a vice president of Avista Utilities. Explaining why the company had to implement deliberate outages, Avista president and CEO Dennis Vermillion said, “The electrical system experienced a new peak demand, and the high temperature strain affected the system in a way that required us to to actively turn off power to customers.This happened faster than expected. U.S. President Joe Biden, while delivering a speech in Wisconsin, also took note of the heat wave in the northwest. “Anyone ever believe that you will open the news and see 116 degrees in Portland Oregon? 116 degrees! But do not worry, there is no global warming because it is just a figment of our imagination,” Biden said. Meteorologists have said a “high-pressure dome” over the northwest has led to intense heat waves in the region. “Climate change caused by humans,” experts say, has led to a worsening of the heat wave. (With agency contributions)

