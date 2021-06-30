US International Investment Position, First Quarter 2021, Year 2020 and Annual Update

First Quarter 2021

Net international position of international investments, the difference between the foreign assets and financial liabilities of US residents, was $ 14.32 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, according to statistics released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Assets totaled $ 32.81 trillion and liabilities were $ 47.13 trillion.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the net investment position was $ 14.01 trillion (Table 1).

The change of $ 309.0 billion in the net investment position from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021 came from net financial transactions of $ 154.4 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes , of $ 154.6 billion (Table A)

COVID-19 Impact on the First Quarter 2021 International Investment Position The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect IIP in the first quarter of 2021. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be determined in IIP statistics because impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately.

Table A. Quarterly change in US international international investment position

Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted

Last quarter position,

2020 Q4 Change in position in 2021 Q1 Last quarter position,

2021 Q1 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 Net international position of international investments -14,011.2 -309.0 -154.4 -154.6 -14,320.3 Net position excluding financial derivatives -14,004.6 -349.2 -152.1 -197.1 -14,353.8 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net -6.6 40.2 -2.3 42.5 33.5 US assets 32,256.3 555.5 (2) (2) 32,811.8 Assets excluding financial derivatives 29,710.6 942.4 402.7 539.8 30,653.0 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,545.7 -386.9 (2) (2) 2,158.8 US Liabilities 46,267.6 864.5 (2) (2) 47,132.1 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 43,715.2 1,291.6 554.7 736.9 45,006.8 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,552.4 -427.1 (2) (2) 2,125.3 1. The breakdown of other changes in position in price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for annual statistics (see Table B and Table 2 in this notice). 2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and liabilities.

US assets increased by $ 555.5 billion, to a total of $ 32.81 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting the increase in portfolio investment and direct investment assets that were partially offset by declines in financial derivatives. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 528.3 billion, to $ 15.13 trillion, driven primarily by rising foreign stock prices and strong net purchases of foreign securities in the US; These increases were partially offset by the devaluation of many major foreign currencies against the US dollar and the decline in the price of foreign bonds. Foreign direct investment assets rose $ 484.7 billion to $ 9.89 trillion, driven by rising foreign stock prices that were partially offset by the depreciation of many major foreign currencies against the US dollar. Financial derivatives fell $ 386.9 billion, to $ 2.16 trillion, largely reflecting lower interest rate contracts in a single currency.

US Liabilities increased by $ 864.5 billion, to a total of $ 47.13 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting increases in direct investment and portfolio investment liabilities that were partially offset by lower financial derivatives. Direct investment liabilities increased by $ 593.7 billion, to $ 12.57 trillion, driven by rising US stock prices. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $ 552.2 billion, to $ 25.18 trillion, driven by net foreign purchases of US securities and rising US stock prices which were partially offset by lower US bond prices. Financial derivatives fell $ 427.1 billion to $ 2.13 trillion, largely reflecting lower interest rate contracts in a single currency.

Annual update

The statistics in this announcement reflect the annual update of the US International Investment Position (IIP). With this update, BEA has incorporated the results of the 2017 BEA Foreign Direct Investment Reference Survey, and other newly available and revised source data. Quarterly statistics are revised for the first quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2020. Annual statistics are revised for 20172020.

The results of the reference study affect direct investment assets and liabilities. Newly available and revised source data affect all categories of assets and liabilities, except reserve assets that have not been revised (Table 3).

More information is available at Presentation of the 2021 annual update of international economic accounts in the April 2021 issue of Current Business Survey, and additional information will be provided in the July issue. An updated and expanded version of US International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods will be available in July 2021.

New and revised source data: Key providers and years affected

Annual update for 2020

Net international position of international investments was $ 14.01 trillion at the end of 2020 compared to $ 11.23 trillion at the end of 2019 (Table 2).

The change of $ 2.78 trillion in the net investment position from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020 came from net financial transactions of $ 653.0 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, from $ 2.13 trillion (Table B).

US assets increased by $ 3.15 trillion, to a total of $ 32.26 trillion, at the end of 2020, reflecting growth in all major asset categories, particularly portfolio investment, financial derivatives and direct investment assets. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 1.24 trillion, to $ 14.61 trillion, and direct investment assets increased by $ 702.9 billion, to $ 9.41 trillion, driven mainly by the appreciation of major foreign currencies against the US dollar, which raised the value of US assets in dollar terms and to a lesser extent, from financial transactions. Financial derivatives rose $ 755.3 billion to $ 2.55 trillion, largely reflecting the rise in single currency interest rate contracts.

US Liabilities increased by $ 5.93 trillion, to a total of $ 46.27 trillion, at the end of 2020, reflecting growth in all major categories of liabilities, particularly portfolio investment, direct investment and financial derivative liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $ 3.06 trillion to $ 24.63 trillion and direct investment liabilities increased by $ 1.49 trillion to $ 11.98 trillion, driven mainly by rising US stock prices and, to a greater extent, small, from financial transactions. Financial derivatives increased by $ 782.1 billion, to $ 2.55 trillion, largely reflecting the increase in interest rate contracts in a single currency.

Table B. Annual change in US international international investment position

Billions of dollars

Position of the year,

2019 Change in position in 2020 Position of the year,

2020 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes in position Total Price changes Exchange rate changes Changes

in volume and rating nie Net investment position in the US -11,231.4 -2,779.8 -653.0 -2,126.8 (1) (1) (1) -14,011.2 Net position, excluding derivatives -11,251.6 -2,753.0 -647.2 -2,105.8 -3,169.0 1,010.1 53.1 -14,004.6 Financial derivatives, net 20.2 -26.8 -5.8 -21.0 (1) (1) (1) -6.6 US assets 29,108.3 3,148.1 (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) 32,256.3 Assets other than derivatives 27,317.9 2,392.8 809.3 1,583.4 345.4 1,097.7 140.3 29,710.6 Financial derivatives 1,790.4 755.3 (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) 2,545.7 US Liabilities 40,339.7 5,927.9 (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) 46,267.6 Liabilities other than derivatives 38,569.4 5,145.8 1,456.5 3.689.3 3,514.5 87.7 87.1 43,715.2 Financial derivatives 1,770.3 782.1 (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) 2,552.4 1. Data are not separately available for price changes, exchange rate changes and changes in volume and valuation (not included elsewhere).

2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available only on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and liabilities.

* * *

Next release: September 28, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Investment Position, Second Quarter 2021

* * *