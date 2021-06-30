



The World Health Organization declared China pa malaria on Wednesday after a seven-decade campaign against the disease, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the country. The arrival is a milestone for the world’s most populous countries China is the first country in the WHO region of the Western Pacific to be awarded a malaria-free certification in more than three decades. The only other countries in the region that have eradicated malaria are Australia, Brunei and Singapore, according to the global health agency. “Today we congratulate the people of China on clearing the country of malaria,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Their success was largely achieved and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action, he added. With this announcement, China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal.

Although the WHO warned that malaria could return to China, the country’s victory over the disease demonstrated that innovative treatments and aggressive case follow-up could keep it under control. More and more countries are becoming free of malaria, a blood-contracted disease through the bite of an infected mosquito. Forty countries and territories have now eradicated the disease, according to the WHO Africa still bears a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2019, the region was home to 94 percent of malaria and death cases. That year, the estimated number of malaria deaths worldwide was 409,000. Most of the victims were children. Chinese officials have tried to share their lessons in fighting malaria with the African continent. In December 2020, officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention held a symposium for that purpose with Harvard University and the WHO China has struggled with malaria for decades. In the 1950s, the country faced up to 30 million cases a year, with a mortality rate of 1 percent. The problem was so dire that Mao Zedong set up a secret military project, Project 523, to find a solution to it.

It was through Project 523 that Tu Youyou, a Chinese scientist, discovered artemisinin, the essential compound of the most effective anti-malarial drug today. Dr. Tu was later awarded a Nobel Prize in 2015.

In the 1980s, even before the WHO recommended the use of mosquito nets to control malaria, China deployed insecticide-treated nets nationwide. By 1988, more than 2.4 million networks had been deployed across the country. By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had dropped to 117,000 and deaths had dropped by 95 percent. In 2003, China continued to increase training, personnel, laboratory equipment, and medicines to fight plague. Beijing decided it needed to take a more comprehensive approach to eradicating the disease in 2010, when the government launched a national malaria eradication plan. Thirteen ministries, including those in health, police, army and tourism were registered as part of the nationwide effort. These agencies were taught to respond quickly to cases, using what China called a 1-3-7 strategy. He gave a one-day deadline to health facilities to report a diagnosis of malaria; a three-day period for health authorities to confirm a case and determine the risk of spreading; and a seven-day deadline for officials to take appropriate measures to prevent further spread. This strategy proved useful in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which ranked No. 1 in China for the largest number of high-risk counties for the disease. The Yunnans rainy season creates key breeding conditions for mosquitoes to grow. It also borders Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos, countries where malaria is endemic.

Whenever a case arose in Yunnan, local officials tested many members of the community and sounded the alarm. They surveyed which mosquito species had caused the cases and undertook campaigns to kill mosquitoes by spraying insecticide. As a result, Yunnan has not reported a single case of malaria in several years. By 2020, China had gone four years without reporting any malaria cases, according to the WHO In May, members of the Independent Malaria Elimination Certification Panel traveled to China to verify that the country had eradicated the disease. He told the WHO that China was free of malaria.

