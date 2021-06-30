Can Americans Travel to Thailand? The Phuket Sandbox program opens the door





PHUKET, Thailand In just a few hours, Thailand will do it welcome international visitors – as long as they have been vaccinated – in its famous south Phuket tourist island without having to cooperate on arrival at a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. For a minimum of two weeks they will be free to roam the island, where preparations include having a large portion of the local population inoculated for COVID-19. The icing on the cake is that after those initial 14 days, visitors will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand – subject to the same restrictions as Thai travelers. Visit to Thailand:When Thailand expects to be fully reopened to vaccinated visitors Get the COVID vaccine, it will travel:These are places open to fully vaccinated Americans The Phuket Sandbox program is open to visitors from 63 countries, including the US, and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19. Requirements beyond nationality are more complicated and involve a fair amount of paperwork, in addition to being subject to change. More up-to-date and detailed information will usually be available from the Tourism Authority of Thailand website atwww.tatnews.org, or from the nearest Thai Embassy. Visas for stays of up to 30 days are not required for many nationalities. Airlines with direct flights to Phuket include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, El Al and Singapore Airlines. Basic pre-departure requirements for Phuket You must have stayed in the approved country of origin for at least 21 days before departure.

You must obtain a COE Certificate of Entry from a Thai Embassy or Consulate.

They should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure. (Children under the age of six are excluded.)

You should have a negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure.

-You must have a medical insurance policy of at least $ 100,000 covering COVID-19 treatment. Upon arrival in Phu You should have an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on the day of arrival, the sixth or seventh day of stay and the 12th or 13th day.

Must stay for 14 days in US + approved hotels in order to travel further to Thailand. Reservation must be confirmed upon arrival. JSC + certifies safety and health standards including at least 70% of staff vaccinated for COVID-19.

You need to install Thailand Plus and Morchana apps to track your health and location, respectively.

You must have evidence of negative COVID-19 test results during your 14-day stay for the next trip to other parts of Thailand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2021/06/30/thailand-travel-phuket-sandbox-vaccinate-tourist-quarantine-restrictions/7808666002/

