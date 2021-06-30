The RCMP is investigating the suspected fire at the Catholic church in Morinville, Alta.

The RCMP in Morinville, Alta., Are working to determine what ignited a fire in a Catholic church Wednesday and say they are treating it as suspicious.

Photos submitted to Global News by viewers show the parish church of St. Jean Baptiste involved in the flame.

Firefighters in Morinville, Alta. work to extinguish a fire in a Parish of St. Jean Baptiste.



The RCMP said emergency crews were called to the building around 3:20 p.m.

“The fire was already completely engulfed from the basement when the first fire crews arrived here,” said Iain Bushell, general manager of community and infrastructure services with the City of Morinville.

“They entered the building but there was already a collapse inside the church, so they withdrew and since then it has been a defensive or external fire protection.

“Oneshtë is one of the biggest buildings. “Constructions are very old construction, so much terrible wood and so it went very fast and it was a very difficult fire to fight.”

The fire destroyed the church and caused the evacuation of several nearby homes and businesses, including a nursing home. An apartment building near the church was also evacuated.

The RCMP said those evacuated are being supported by the City of Morinville and the Sturgeon Victims Services.

Bushell said fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings, but the church is a total loss.

“There was a slight damage of smoke and water in the apartment building on this side, but we managed to save all the other buildings,” he said.

About 50 firefighters were called to the scene, including teams from Legal, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Sturgeon County, St. Louis City. Albert and the City of Edmonton.

“They fought really hard from the beginning. “They take vacations and rehab while they were doing the firefight and that is why we call our neighbors so we can change our teams to keep them as safe and rested as possible,” Bushell said.

A spokesman for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the department received a call for help at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday. A staircase was sent to the church fire and arrived shortly before 6 p.m.

“Mutual regional assistance is a partnership between communities that allows different communities to seek emergency support,” said EFRS spokeswoman Brittany Lewchuck.

“When seeking support from EFRS, our duty office first ensures that there is adequate coverage for Edmonton before sending resources to other communities.”

Firefighters in Morinville, Alta. work to extinguish a fire in a Parish of St. Jean Baptiste.



Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 7 a.m. and stayed at the scene later Wednesday morning setting up hot spots.

“We are concerned about the ongoing collapse of some of the corners. “So the church, as you can see on the shoulder, is a complete loss,” Bushell said.

He said the loss of the church will be felt in the community.

“It’s a very old and iconic building here in the town of Morinville,” he said.

“It’s a huge loss to the community. It is one of the iconic features of the city landscape. It has been here for, I think, 130 years that the church has been in place. So, of course, it will have a real impact on the community and I imagine many people will be deeply affected by its loss. “

Mary Morin is a parish priest who was married in church. Her children had communities there and she said the loss is devastating.

“I got up well last night, early in the morning and smelled smoke. So I walked through my house and saw and smelled nothing and thought, ‘Hmm, the sky looks orange; it will be a hot day. ‘But I woke up later and it was actually our church on fire.

“(The church) was beautiful with stained glass, the bells were ringing again recently in the last two years and they were just beautiful. You can hear them all over the city.

“It certainly was our signature building. “You can see the slope from anywhere.”

Dave Carels / Global News



A fire investigator was at the scene Wednesday morning and the RCMP is treating the fire as suspicious.

“The fire investigation is underway. “Of course, the time is unfortunate given what is happening in the country at the moment and being a Catholic church, but again, I will allow the fire investigator to enter it,” Bushell said.

Four small Catholic churches on indigenous lands in rural southern British Columbia have been destroyed by suspicious fires and a former free Anglican church in the northwest BC was recently damaged in what the RCMP said could burn.

The last two incidents at the First Nation Siksika in Alberta are also under investigation. On Monday, the RCMP said a fire was deliberately lit in the Catholic Church of the First Nation of Siksika. On Tuesday, the RCMP said an attempt was made to light a fire inside the Anglican Church of Siksika, but it was unsuccessful.

The fires occurred less than a month after the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC

The First Cowessess Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan also announced last week that ground penetrating radar detected about 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Medieval Indian Residential School.

Anyone with fire information can call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. Advice can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The city of Morinville is located within the Edmonton metropolitan area, approximately 35 miles north of the city along Highway 2.

With files from The Canadian Press.