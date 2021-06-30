SeaChange International Taps Feintuch Communications as Global Agency of PR | tidings





NEW YORK AND BOSTON, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video distribution and broadcasting platforms for cable operators and content owners worldwide, has chosen Feintuch Communications as its global public relations agency. SeaChange offers innovative technological solutions created to enable premium video experiences. Its core services include a cloud-based streaming platform (OTT) for the booming media market; a video distribution platform for cable TV operators; and an advanced advertising platform for both the cable and broadcast markets. The company works with local and international providers on four continents. “The content streaming market is growing exponentially, making 2021 an important year for SeaChange and our media and content partners,” he said. Robert Pons, Chief Executive Officer, SeaChange. “After creating a new management team and raising our focus on our emerging business, we believe it is the right time to communicate more widely our value proposition and vision for the future of the broadcasting and broadcasting industries. This is “That’s why we held the services of Feintuch Communications, which has extensive experience in broadcasting, advertising and technology markets.” “SeaChange has an impressive background in the solid technology broadcasting industry and an entrepreneurial excitement in its management team,” he said. Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. “We hope to implement an extensive trade and business communication campaign and help him build his global business.” The Feintuch Communications’ SeaChange team is led by Feintuch and Doug Wright, senior account director. The firm has represented numerous organizations in related markets including NCSolutions (advertising effectiveness), HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI technology) and ZeeVee (intelligent AV distribution). About SeaChange International, Inc. SeaChange International(NASDAQ: SEAC) empowers hundreds of cloud platforms and environments with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. The SeaChange end-to-end solution allows content operators and owners to start a cost-effective video streaming service directly to the customer to manage, curate and monetize their content online and on demand across all major device platforms such as Smart-TV, mobile devices and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange video streaming platform is availablehere. About Feintuch communications Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based on New York City, is an award-winning strategic relationship firm that offers clients an integrated mix of public relations, advertising / marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of the PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus on technology, financial services, advertising and media and clean energy / technology. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, old-fashioned advice and practical support. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seachange-international-taps-feintuch-communications-as-its-global-pr-agency-301322977.html BURIMI Feintuch Communications

