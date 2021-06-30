International Day of Parliamentarism 2021







As we continue to recognize the fundamental importance of Parliaments and Parliamentarians for healthy and vibrant democracies, we note with great concern that during the unprecedented times in which we live, Members of Parliament are increasingly subject to severe threats and attacks. To commemorate the International Day of Parliamentarism, this 30 June 2021 at 15 CEST, European Parliaments Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group (DEG) and Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) will hold a joint virtual event to discuss the global human rights situation of parliamentarians around the world. Prominent members of the European Parliament (MEPs), ASEAN MPs on Human Rights, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and MPs for Global Action are invited to take a stand against the deprivation of parliamentarians of human rights and to defend democracy. During the event, our Rapid Response Parliamentary Team (PARRT) founding member, Dr. Hannah Neumann, will formally launch the European Parliaments Solidarity with Parliamentarians The program, an initiative that promotes the twinning relationship between MEPs and those parliamentarians who are at risk or deprived of their political and fundamental rights. Members of Parliament can also be defenders of human rights and, as such, should be protected. All the more so as they are a bridge between the Executive and the populations they represent. As depositors of the will of the people, they are exposed and can become targets of the Executive branch. With trends associated with democratic backwardness around the world, women MPs are particularly at risk. PGA encourages our global membership to take part in this debate more than in time to be broadcast live on the European Parliament website here .

MEPs are determined to show solidarity in action to empower parliamentarians facing serious risks, including unfair criminal proceedings, threats and violence.#EPdemocracysupport ????@EP_DEG 15: 00CEST

???? Online broadcast: https://t.co/C93lLxZO7L

???? Press release: https://t.co/Ihm3afd8GA pic.twitter.com/flzatRlJAd EP Democracy Support (@EP_DEG) June 29, 2021 Op-Ed Member: Parliamentarians must face together the democratic influences of Covid-19 Watch this 2-minute video to find out how parliaments and parliamentarians have responded to the pandemic. Welcome #PARRT! PGA is honored to introduce you to the members of a new initiative: Parliamentary Rapid Reaction Team (#PARRT), a unique group of democracy champions to respond to when parliamentarians and human rights defenders are at risk. # Deputies4Democracy pic.twitter.com/RxGHuWgRen Parliamentarians for Global Action (@PGAction) June 6, 2020 To learn more about PARRT, including how human rights organizations and other groups can refer to PARRT situations or if you are an MP interested in joining the initiative, please email

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pgaction.org/news/2021-intl-day-parliamentarism.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos