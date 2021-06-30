Mangos, tropical fruit tips focus of international conference | News, Sports, Work





“Mango Creators and Food Preservers” will be at the center of the 31st International Tropical Fruit Conference in Hawaii held Oct. 8 through 9 at the Maui County Business Resource Center, Hawaii Tropical Fruit Producers announced. The conference will be personal and virtual and will continue with mini-sessions and tours in Molokai, Oahu, Kauai and the island of Hawaii from October 10 to 14. Aimed at farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the conference is open to the public. Presentation videos will be posted at htfg.org. Visiting researchers and agro-experts will share information and conduct dissemination sessions on a variety of fruit-related topics, including the tax animal system, avocados, advanced dehydration and conservation methods, breeding techniques, and unusual fruits with future economic potential. Steve Brady will deliver the keynote address, “The World of Mangoes” with the introduction of Jane Tai and Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers CEO Ken Love “Processing and using your fruit to develop award-winning, value-added products.” A tour with farmer Jordan Longman at the Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers Repository will cover the techniques of making traps and pruning fruit flies used in Australia and Japan. A retired internist, Brady has been collecting and growing tropical and exotic fruits for over six decades. He helped create the Naples Botanical Garden and was the curator of his collection of Tropical Fruits and Nutritional Plants. A resident of Sunshine State, Brady gives an annual mango hour to the University of Florida, the Food and Agriculture Institute, and training classes for master gardeners. Registration forms and timetable are available at www. HTFG.org or by contacting Love at kenlove @ hawaiian tel.net or Mark Suiso at [email protected] The Maui County Business Resource Center is located at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului. Today’s news and more in your inbox

