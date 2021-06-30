Energy Rangers in Training tidings

Life for South African guards is not easy. At the KwaZulu-Natal uMkhuze game reserve (KZN) the guards go out against the armed hunting gangs every day, with about two incursions into the Reserve every day. Sometimes there are four or five.

This intense situation forces illegal anti-hunting teams to be constantly on high alert. Rangers are often away from their families for weeks, moving from one patrol station to another, covering long walking distances and carrying everything they need in their 20kg backpacks. All to protect the endangered wildlife that lives in uMkhuze.

These real life superheroes carry a huge weight on their shoulders. With proper training, we can lighten the load.

Wildlife Ezemvelo KZN, the state agency responsible for uMkhuze Game Reserve, covers the basic operating costs, but as the illegal hunting crisis continues, conservation costs have dragged on and budget cuts have put pressure on guards. This, together with the devastating impact of Covid-19, has made it extremely difficult to secure sufficient funds to pay for the necessary equipment and the salaries of the guards.

Fortunately, we have been able to keep support guards at uMkhuze Game Reserve to monitor and protect rhinos in the Reserve during this difficult time. This enables them to operate in extremely difficult conditions to perform their tasks effectively and with greater support.

Thanks to your generous donations, uMkhuzes conservation manager Eduard Goosen has implemented an annual Guard Reserve training program throughout the Reserve to ensure that guards are well trained in field skills, tactics, armed contacts, and assistance. first.

In February 2021, thanks to funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, we contributed to a basic guard training course. Over the course of 15 days, 14 field guards received critical retraining, covering topics aimed at improving knowledge, motivation, teamwork, field skills, and leadership skills. Using theoretical and practical approaches, guards developed their knowledge on guard role, legal framework, physical health, ground training, firearms handling, tactical patrols, night operations, and first aid.

Following the success of the training, another course is planned to take place later in the year, in addition to one for patrol leaders. In addition to this training, funds were also used to boost team morale by upgrading guard camps with solar panel installations for hot water and electricity, water tanks and electrical outlets for charging radios.

Lawrence Nkosikhona Nene, Ranger Sector at Mkhuze Game Reserve, said:

On patrol, guards encounter traps, people hunting with dogs, vulture poisoning, illegal rhino hunting, and illegal logging. It is extremely difficult to do this job, so our main priority is to ensure that we have sufficient capacity and resources to respond to any incident so that wildlife and this habitat remain protected.

I am passionate about wildlife and wanted to do something to help endangered species. Every day I have to do something to achieve this. I like to see the population of endangered species grow, and I know that if that species lives in uMkhuze, we would do our part to help.

Rangers risk their lives every day to protect the world’s rhino populations and their work is becoming increasingly challenging due to the ever-present threat of poaching. It has never been more important for guards to be properly trained and equipped to deal with these potentially life-threatening and life-threatening situations. With these extra layers of support, black and white uMkhuzes rhinos will be much better protected.

We would like to say a massive thank you to all our supporters and the Le Pal Nature Foundation and the Franaise des Parcs Zoologiques Association in particular, for their generous donation to this project. Donations like these are essential to empower guards by building law enforcement capacity and boosting morale so that they can protect the protection of black and white rhinoceros game reserves.