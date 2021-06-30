Switzerland becomes the latest nation to select the F-35 for its next fighter jet





The Swiss government announced Wednesday that it has selected Lockheed Martin’s Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to replace its aging fleets of F-5 Tigers and F / A-18 Hornets. Citing unmatched performance, production support and behavioral cost benefits in its inventory of the conventional Lightning II take-off and landing model, Switzerland said it would purchase 36 F-35A, the standard variant, for the program. She passed Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet, Airbus Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale, also competing for the program. Read Next: Billionaire Mission of the National Guard of GOP Mega-Donor Funds at the US-Mexico Border The deal with Lockheed costs approximately $ 5 billion Swiss francs, which amounts to $ 5.5 billion in US currency and below the government-set limit of $ 6 billion by the Swiss franc. “The F-35A has the lowest operating costs of all the candidates evaluated,” the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement. The Swiss approved the decision for him bring in new warriors in a September referendum; now addresses parliament for final approval. “The total costs of the F-35A (ie Procurement plus operating costs) amount to approximately ALL 15.5 billion [francs] over 30 years, “reaching $ 2 billion in savings over its closest competitor, the government said. “[The F-35A] it includes completely new, extremely robust and comprehensive networking systems for the protection and monitoring of airspace, “the council said. Bridget Lauderdale, vice president and general manager of the F-35 program, noted that Switzerland will be the 15th nation, in addition to the US, to join the program. According to the company, the F-35 operates from 21 bases worldwide with more than 655 F-35s in service. Most allied partner nations operate the conventional F-35A, the same variant flown by the U.S. Air Force. The F-35 program was established by nine partner nations: the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Australia, Norway, Denmark, and Canada. Canada has not pledged to buy the aircraft, but is expected to announce its selection this year. Turkey was removed from the program in 2019. Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, customers include Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Belgium. Over the past two years, the U.S. government has also cleared sales of the F-35 through FMS pricing in Singapore and Poland. Finland is set to announce its selection of fighters this year. At least 50 F-35 jets have been delivered to allies including the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark, with dozens more en route across the European continent. Through a previous replacement attempt, Swiss voters in 2014 rejected the country’s attempt to replace its Hornet fleet with Saab JAS-39 Gripens for its air force police mission. In September, the referendum passed by a narrow margin of 50.1%. In a statement, Boeing said its F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet was the “right choice” and would seek notice from the Swiss government to understand its decision. “We are disappointed with the choice of Switzerland,” the company said. The Super Hornet “would bring incomparable life cycle capabilities and value to the Swiss Air Force, including our industrial partnerships and strong service offerings”. In another victory for the US, Switzerland said it chose to buy five Patriot missile defense systems from Raytheon Technologies, choosing it ahead of France’s Eurosam SAMP / T system. – Oriana Pawlyk can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @ Oriana0214. Similar: The main American ally declares its F-35s ready to fight Show full article

© Copyright 2021 Military.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/30/switzerland-becomes-latest-nation-choose-f-35-its-next-fighter-jet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos