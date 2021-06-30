



LONDON Britain and the European Union have called for a ceasefire in the sausage wars. But far from resolved, this bitter dispute over morning ties raises troubling questions about the future of Northern Ireland. After weeks of sometimes angry negotiations, the two sides agreed on Wednesday on a three-month delay in regulations that would ban shipments of sausage and other chilled meat from the UK to Northern Ireland. The delay was created to give both sides time to work on technical disputes in post-Brexit trade deals for the North, which violates the trade systems of Britain and the European Union, demanding controls over goods flowing between the North and the rest. of the United Kingdom. It could also ease tensions between the Unionists and their staunchest allies in Northern Ireland, who want the territory to remain within the UK. They have entered into disputes to protest what they consider to be their growing alienation from the UK.

The loyal march season begins in 10 days and there is fear of a new outbreak of violence in the North, which has been largely peaceful since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of sectarian strife in 1998. While trade issues involving sausages are not all that complicated Britain can simply enter into European Union food safety standards, political issues are, especially for the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons, which sees Northern Ireland as a litmus test of its push to leave Brussels

It’s a kind of mediation battle, said Fintan OToole, a columnist in the Irish Times, about saliva on sausage. We were seeing a bit of de-escalation today, which is good and shows that this is a matter of choice. Can be solved with a pen in London. But it is a question of symbolism. Approximation to European food safety standards would be seen by Mr Johnson and other Brexiteers as a concession to bureaucrats in Brussels. It could also complicate a future trade deal with the United States, which Mr Johnson has presented as a key Brexit dividend.

Moreover, analysts said, fomenting tensions over British sausages with the European Union is politically appropriate for Mr Johnson with his pro-Brexit base at home. Mr OToole noted that food products and more specifically, meat have often taken part in battles between Britain and the European continent. During a mad cow disease outbreak in the 1990s, when frightened Germans and French stopped eating beef from Britain, British tabloids published headlines about the beef war going on across the English Channel. Blitzkrieg beef Kohls, said one, referring to then-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. When other European leaders put pressure on Mr. Johnson to settle the last dispute at the last meeting of the Group 7 summit, he did everything about sausage, asking the President of France Emmanuel Macron, How would you like if the French courts would stop you from moving Toulouse sausages in Paris ? On Wednesday, the British government welcomed the expansion of European Trade Unions into cold meat shipments, but made it clear it was seeking more permanent changes in its trade relations with Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from the UK for years, said David Frost, the minister in charge of relations with Brussels. Indeed, Northern Ireland is likely to benefit from a British sausage ban, as its sausage makers would rush to fill the supply gap. But as analysts note, the issue is not the sausage industry but the future of Northern Ireland protocol, the legal agreement that gives the North its hybrid status.

The protocol arose from an agreement between Mr Johnsons’s government and the European Union to avoid reviving a strong border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the single block market. It has become a blasphemous symbol for unionists and loyalists, who argue that it creates a wedge between them and the UK.

Loyalists said Wednesday that a three-month delay in banning the sausage would do little to prevent their attempt to overturn the protocol. If anything, it has shown how ridiculous the protocol is and has angered people even further, said David Campbell, chairman of the Loyal Communities Council, which represents paramilitary groups that some say are inciting unrest. Why should a foreign bureaucracy dictate what products another UK citizen can supply? Mr Campbell said he still believed violence could erupt in Belfast and other cities on July 12, when loyalist gangs marched to commemorate William of Oranges military victory over a Catholic king, James II, in 1690. Opponents of the protocol were given another hurdle on Wednesday when a high court judge in Belfast threw a legal challenge against him. The judge, Adrian Colton, ruled that the protocol was legal and did not violate the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, dismissing an issue brought up by prominent unionist political figures. The problem for unionists and loyalists, experts said, is that there is no viable alternative to the protocol that would not hasten the result that they least want to re-establish a strong border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, speeding up calls for reunification. Do they want to go back to the first square and consider the alternative, which is a strong border on the island of Ireland? said Bobby McDonagh, a former Irish ambassador to Britain. If there was a strong boundary, the issue and speed towards reunification would increase. This is the dilemma for unionism.

The aftermath of Brexit has toppled Northern Ireland’s main pro-union party, the Democratic Unionists, which has ousted two leaders in the last three months. The party supported the agreement that created the protocol but now wants it overturned. In a recent poll, four in five voters said they did not trust the party in the protocol; 86 per cent said they did not trust the British government. All of this has played to the advantage of Sinn Fein, Ireland’s largest nationalist party, which favors reunification and has risen in opinion polls even when the unionists are falling. Sinn Fein, who opposed Brexit, argues that the British government has no choice but to implement the protocol. Clearly, there are issues that need to be resolved, said in a recent interview Michelle ONeill, Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland. But protocol is the only mitigation we have against the worst Brexit excesses. They signed it and now have to move on with it.

