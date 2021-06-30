Explained: Why the philosophy of Club England is the key to success in Euro 2020

Englands won the Round of 16 Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley was healing a 25-year-old injury. In the 1996 semi-finals, they had suffered a heart attack on penalties against their old nemesis in the same place. Gareth Southgates Three Lions are in for a successful success, which has followed a restoration of culture and the creation of a Club of England mentality.

Why was it necessary to restore the culture?

England is in a ten-match unbeaten streak, but this team does not have the star of the so-called golden belt. England teams consisting of Garry Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney won nothing.

The reason, according to many former England players, is that they failed to play as a team. Club rivalries from time to time proved to be the national teams that are undoing.

England Harry Kane, in the center, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the 16th round match of the Euro 2020 football championship between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP)

Former England center-forward Jermain Defoe, who made his national team debut in 2004 and played alongside the golden belt, saw the clique culture firsthand.

When I first came on the team, there were clicks, Defoe told Sky Sports in 2018, adding: I would just sit with my friends. Not for any particular reason, it was. There were the Manchester United boys and the Chelsea boys. They were competing at club level and when they left England they could not get the connection the boys have now.



When Southgate took over in 2016, his main task was to restore team culture and make things more inclusive.

How was the English Club formed?

During the tournaments, England football teams, Twitter and other media deal with various photos to connect the teams. For example, ahead of Euro 2020, a photo captured Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane and West Ham Uniteds Declan Rice watching a cricket match on a ground overlooking St Georges Park.

After taking the lead, Southgate began role-specific training sessions, taking a sheet from the book of England rugby team coach Eddie Joness. Southgate also introduced cross-country training sessions, where players and the manager walk across the ground while talking without the ball, as part of the team bond. Just last week, Southgate, an ardent cricket fan, took his players to the Lords because he wanted them to feel a part of history.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sits on the ground while the video screen shows England’s Harry Kane celebrating after scoring his team’s second goal during the 16th round match of Euro 2020 between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP)

The England manager has created the team in his modest, modest, honest and yet fiercely competitive image, with players standing up for each other. Southgate knew most of the players from a young age, when he was England manager U-21, and that helped.

Defoe played under Southgate and witnessed the culture change. Now there is another vibe. Simply joking all the time. There is a group of guys who just get confused, but in a good way because there is no pressure on them. It’s a completely different atmosphere, he told Sky Sports.

How did England destroy Germany on Tuesday?

Patience was the key. The average age of the England team in this tournament is 24.8 compared to Germany 27. The important thing from Englands’s point of view was to destroy their opponents, especially the German players with 30 plus. Jack Grealish got into the rhythm of the game when tired legs had started to hinder those of Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels.

England manager Gareth Southgate has left, embracing Germany manager Joachim Loew at the end of the round of Euro 2020 football matches between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP)

How helpful was Luke Shaw in the Englands victory?

England left-back was immense. Two wing-backs were supposed to be Germany’s biggest strengths, especially Joshua Kimmichs pace and right-wing accuracy. Shaw neutralized it. He assisted on the Sterlings goal and played an important part in building the second teams, scored by Kane. Shaw was selected for England in a fantastic season for United where he won the Players of the Year award. The 25-year-old withdrew from a doubly threatening career break and has revived his form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

How will Germany react to the loss?

The loss at Wembley on Tuesday was not Germany’s worst performance under their outgoing manager Joachim Low.

This happened in Kazan at the 2018 World Cup, when the four-time world champions lost 2-0 to South Korea to leave the tournament. Low became manager after the 2006 World Cup and led the German team to the top of world football in 2014. Along with Low, several international careers seem to have reached the twilight zone. Kroos is said to be retiring from international football. The question mark depends on the future of Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Hummels. The new manager, Hansi Flick, will lead the rebuild with Germany to host Euro 2024.