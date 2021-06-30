Ireland is not ready to introduce the EU travel certificate tomorrow

The European Commissioner for Justice has said that Ireland is the only European Union member state that will not be willing to comply with the EU Digital Covid Travel Certificate when it enters into force tomorrow.

This is due to the recent cyber attack on the Health Service Executive.

Didier Reynders said at a conference in Brussels that Ireland was the only country that was unable to comply with the binding regulation.

“I want to confirm that we have a really good evolution with all the member states, except Ireland, so far.

“Because of a cyber attack in Ireland it was difficult to achieve the goal of having all the technical solutions in place before July 1, but for all the other member states we have no worries about how to proceed.”

The Covid Digital Certificate – or the Green Digital Certificate – will be used as proof that travelers have been vaccinated against Covid-19; received a negative test result; or recovered from illness.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has been notified of another 452 cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in the hospital is 44, with 14 of them being treated in intensive care.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, evaluation and updating.

This comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Dáil that the National Public Health Emergency Team gave the Government stern warnings about hospitalizations and deaths coming from the Delta variant.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has dismissed the idea that testing rather than full vaccination could be used to pave the way for the reopening of internal hospitality.

Elsewhere, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the next three weeks will be used to speed up the vaccine program and monitor the Delta wave based on what is happening in the UK.

In Northern Ireland, there were also 375 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily figure since mid-February. No other deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Twenty patients are in hospital and two are in intensive care.

The average seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 97.8. The area with the highest rate remains Derry & Strabane at 275.6, while the area with the lowest rate is Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon ​​at 48.1.

A total of 2,027,724 vaccines have been administered there.

An infectious disease doctor at St Vincent Hospital in Dublin said experts do not know the dynamics of the Delta wave except that it appears to be slower than other waves.

Speaking at RTÉ Drivetime, Professor Paddy Mallon said that while the number of daily issues in the UK is growing, it is a slow exponential increase, with the number of cases doubling in 10 days.

“One of the unknowns is that we can wait a considerable amount of time to really get the reassurance we may need, that those high numbers of cases do not translate into high hospital admissions.”

Prof Mallon said this will take more than next week or 10 days and Ireland should look at risk reduction and do it logistically.

Regarding the proposed plan to facilitate indoor dinner, he said: “The real challenge we have is how you operationalize any of these, and operationalize it in a way that is not only feasible, but it is legal, both within the law but also in terms of data protection and that it actually works logistically “.

He said it will be some challenging weeks.