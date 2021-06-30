3 billion covid files given worldwide – Top International News





1. American markets moving back up; Job data coming soon Shares in the US market are traded positively sideways in falling global markets. Airline shares around the world are struggling with the emergence of the delta version of Covid-19 and Bitcoin fell again. Job data will come out on Friday, though private polls show a better-than-expected number of jobs have been added to the U.S. economy. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.78% Dow Jones up 0.39% NASDAQ decreased by 0.12% 2. Consumer confidence in Japan increases in June The Japanese government said on Wednesday, a Cabinet Office poll showed that the sentiment index for general households rose to 37.4 in June, from 34.1 in May. The sentiment index for general households includes views on income and jobs and this increase is due to the easing of Covid restrictions. 3. Dixons Phone Reports for Good Profit Numbers British electric retailer Dixons Carphone on Wednesday announced a pre-adjusted profit of $ 216 million (00 1600 crop) in the year to May 1. The 34% increase in annual profit comes mainly from online sales as many of its stores closed due to pandemics. 4. China June PMI falls to a four-month low According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the official China Manufacturing Purchasing Manager (PMI) Index in June falls to a four-month low of 50.9 compared to 51.0 in May. This can not be considered a contraction because the PMI did not fall below 50. The decline is mainly due to lack of chips, higher material costs and the Covid pandemic. 5. Intel reports chip production delay US multinational technology firm Intel said Wednesday it has delayed production of one of its new chips. This is due to the decision to work on improving his performance. At the time of writing the stock is 1.27% lower than the NASDAQ. 6. Renault to allocate more wallet space for EV Renault on Wednesday announced that 90% of total enterprise models will be Electric Vehicles by 2030 versus the previous target of 90% of electric and hybrid vehicles together by 2030. Renault CEO Luca de Meo said Renault will launch 10 new electric models by 2025, raising long-term goals. 7. Bank of England chief economist warns UK of inflation Andy Haldane, Chief Economist at the Bank of England, said inflation was likely to reach 4%. He has warned it will be the biggest financial challenge since the pound fell in 1992. Haldane, before retiring on Wednesday, used his latest speech to warn his colleagues about inflation rather than focusing on stimulating the economy. 8. 3 billion covid files given worldwide More than 3 billion or 300 drops of vaccine doses have been delivered worldwide according to Bloomberg. In the US alone, 32.5 crore doses have been given so far, with an average of 8.96 lakh doses per day last week. In India, 33.2 crore doses have been administered so far., With 20% of the population now being given at least 1 dose. Only 4.2% of India’s total population has been fully vaccinated, which is the worst among the world’s best countries. 9. China’s largest bank abandons large coal project The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has abandoned a $ 3 billion (22,000 res Rors) project to finance a coal project. The Zimbabwe power plant project has been left in the dust without any funding. Western and South African banks have been under pressure to finance projects that could contribute to climate change. With this, even Chinese banks have shown that they are not interested in financing such projects. Green energy companies are the future, even big companies from India like Reliance invest a lot in it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketfeed.news/3-billion-covid-shots-given-across-the-world-top-international-news/

