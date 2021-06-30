Putin says the US and UK were behind the ‘provocation’ of the Black Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea could not have caused a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it could not win such a war. .

The harsh statement seems to show his determination to increase shares if a similar incident happens again.

Speaking on a marathon show, Putin also revealed that he received the locally produced Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and urged Russians to be vaccinated. as the country struggles with a devastating wave of cases and deaths amid widespread reluctance to take the shooting.

Putin was asked about the June 23 incident in the Black Sea, in which Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs on the path of the HMS Britains Defender to force it from a area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters He said an American reconnaissance aircraft had joined what he described as a provocation to test Russia’s response.

Britain, which like most other nations did not recognize the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014, insisted the Defender was not shot and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters. The HMS ombudsman was conducting an innocent crossing through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law, the Ministry of Defense Britains said on Wednesday.

Asked if the events could have sparked a global war, Putin replied that the West would not risk a full-scale conflict.

Even if we had sunk that ship, it would be hard to imagine that it would put the world on the brink of World War III, because those who do know that they can not emerge victorious in that war, and it is very important, Putin said. The statement followed Russian officials warning that if a Western warship re-enters the waters, the military could open fire on it.

Putin accused the American reconnaissance plane that took off from the Greek island of Crete was operating in cooperation with the British ship on a visible mission to monitor the response of the Russian armies to the British destroyer.

It was clearly a provocation, a complex involving not only the British but also the Americans, he said, adding that Moscow was aware of U.S. intentions and responded accordingly to avoid disclosing sensitive data.

Asked about Putin’s claim, Navy Captain Wendy Snyder, chief of public affairs for U.S. European Command, said yes, we had planes in operation, but the Pentagon reaffirmed the early release of the Russian description of the incident. as false.

We are operating and looking at everything in the Black Sea region, as we always do, Snyder said.

The Russian leader specifically complained that the incident closely followed his summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva this month.

The world is undergoing a radical change, he said. Our American partners understand that, and that is why the Geneva meeting took place. But on the other hand, they are trying to secure their monopolistic stance, resulting in threats and destructive actions such as training, provocations and sanctions.

Although the West does not recognize Crimea as part of Russia, Putin said the naval incident took the controversy to a new level.

They do not know something okay, they may continue to refuse to know it, he said. But why make such provocations?

Putin insisted that Russia would resolutely defend its interests.

We are fighting for ourselves and our future in our territory, he said. It is not us who traveled thousands of miles (miles) to come to them; are those who have come to our borders and violated our territorial waters.

Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, warned that in recent weeks the Black Sea incident predicts a new, more dangerous level of confrontation.

New efforts to expose Russia’s red line prevention as empty – whether on land, air or sea – will push Moscow to defend what it cannot give up without losing its self-esteem, Trenin said in a comment. . This would almost inevitably lead to clashes and casualties, which would carry the risk of further escalation. If that were to happen, the Russia-NATO confrontation would literally worsen to the limit, a really bleak scenario.

Putin on Wednesday also reaffirmed his claim of a close link between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, but accused Kyiv of hostility to Russia and expressed doubts about the value of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling it a Western hostage.

Why meet Zelenskyy if he has placed his country under full foreign control and the main issues for Ukraine are not settled in Kiev but in Washington and, to some extent, Paris and Berlin? Putin asked.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded by posting on Twitter that Putin wants Ukrainian issues to be settled in Moscow. This is our country and it is up to us to decide our fate, he added.

Earlier this year, Russia stepped up its forces near Ukraine and warned that Moscow could intervene if Kyiv used force to retake areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in the east since a conflict erupted there in 2014. later withdrew some troops, but Ukrainian authorities said most of them remain near the border.

Putin spent most of the four-hour live show discussing household chores typical of the annual choreographic rite that helps him polish his image as a strong leader who cares about people’s needs. He did not ask any questions about the Russian-led opposition and Putin’s most prominent political enemy, Alexei Navalny, who is in prison.

He expressed hope that the country could avoid a nationwide coronavirus blockade amid rising new infections.. Deaths reported in Russia reached a daily record on Wednesday, with authorities reporting 669, but Putin said decisions by regional officials to make vaccinations mandatory for some workers should help.

Russia has registered over 20,000 new cases of coronavirus and about 600 deaths every day since June 24. On Wednesday, 21,042 new infections were registered.

Russian officials blame the June rise on Russians’ weak stance on precautions, more infectious variants and a low rate of vaccinations, which experts attribute to widespread reluctance to shoot and limited production of vaccines. Although Russia was among the first countries to introduce a vaccine, just over 15% of the population has received at least one shot.

Amid this hesitation, Putin revealed that he received the Sputnik V vaccine. Putin received his first blow in late March from public attention and has remained puzzled as to which vaccine he chose.

On other issues, Putin said Russia has no intention of banning Western social media platforms but stressed that the government simply wants them to abide by the law, immediately remove inappropriate content, and open offices in Russia.

We tell them: You are spreading child pornography, or instructions on (how to do) suicide, or how to create Molotov cocktails. “You have to put it down, and they just do not listen, they do not want to hear what we tell them,” Putin said. But this is wrong.

___

Associated Press National Security writer Robert Burns in Washington and Sylvia Hui in London contributed.