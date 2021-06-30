Thailand bets on ‘Phuket sandbox’ program to save tourism

PHUKET, Thailand Somsak Betlao covered the engine on his traditional long-tailed wooden boat, ending another day at Phukets Patong beach, where no single tourist needed his services by transferring them to nearby islands.

Since Thailand’s pandemic travel restrictions were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen on a cliff and nowhere has it felt more like a tourist island off the country’s southern coast, where nearly 95 percent of the economy is tied to industry.

So despite rising coronavirus numbers in other parts of the country, the government is moving forward with a program known as the Phuket sandbox to reopen the island to fully vaccinated visitors. He hopes to revive tourism, a sector that accounted for 20 per cent of the country’s economy before the pandemic.

Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists in Phuket will be able to wander around the island but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days. Skeptics question whether people will be willing to accept multiple restrictions including repeated virus tests and mandatory tracking applications, but officials hope the lure of the island’s famous beaches and the idea of ​​a beach holiday after long blockages will be enough.

For islanders like Somsak, there are many trips in the return of tourists.

Once he could count on earning more than $ 100 a day by taking them out on his boat, but he took home only $ 40 from a single client in June and was forced to do weird work, household items mortgage and fish for food to set the dinner table for his wife and two young children.

If it does not work, we will just have to try and stay alive, Somsak said.

The first two months of 2020, before travel restrictions were imposed, were among the best Phukets ever had, and the island saw more than 3 million visitors in the first five months of the year, including more than 2 million foreigners . For the first five months of 2021, there were less than half a million visitors, and all but about 5,000 were domestic travelers.

Under the sandbox plan, visitors to Phuket will be subject to most of the same checks they face in the rest of the country, but instead of being quarantined in a carefully monitored hotel room for 14 days, they will be limited to Thailand’s largest island, where they can stay on white beaches, jet ski on the coast and enjoy evenings eating out at restaurants.

For people who have been locked in their apartments for 16 months, the idea to fly to Thailand where there is a beach and you are a normal guest, yes you are quarantined here but it is more than 500 square kilometers quarantine and you have national parks, golf courses, you can do diving, it’s really not a quarantine, said Anthony Lark, president of the Phuket Hotels Association.

There is already international interest, with the first flight arriving from Qatar, followed by one from Israel and then Singapore.

Still, some other hotels and businesses have decided to wait to see if tourists show up before they reopen and there is skepticism in Thailand that they will do.

The Bangkok Post asked itself in an editorial this week entitled Welcome to your prison vacation? “if tourists would bother to go through all the circles for a holiday, especially after the government announced it would impose additional restrictions if more than 90 cases of new viruses are reported per week in Phuket.

Lark said he predicts many travelers will follow a waiting and viewing approach and that his expectations are slim.

Flood gates are not opening, he said.

To visit, adult foreign visitors must provide evidence of both vaccinations, a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before departure, and evidence from an insurance policy covering treatment for the virus of at least $ 100,000, among others . Once on the island, visitors must follow the mask and distancing regulations and take three COVID-19 tests at a total cost of about $ 300 and show negative results.

They should also come from countries that are considered no more than a low or medium risk a list currently includes most of Europe, the US and Canada and fly directly to Phuket, although plans are underway to allow transfers carefully controlled through Bangkok airport.

After 14 days, visitors are free to travel further to Thailand without further restrictions.

In preparation, about 70 percent of the islands of approximately 450,000 inhabitants have had at least one dose of vaccine, and the hospitality industry reports that all front-line workers in restaurants, hotels, and elsewhere have been fully vaccinated.

Bars and clubs remain closed, but visitors will be able to go to restaurants and get shows after being back at work.

In Phuket Simon Cabaret, a 600-seat venue that has been closed for more than a year, several crews returned this week to begin checking lighting and other systems as workers created dresses worn by her transgender dancers, sewn in new glitter and colorful feathers.

We are entering this fight wanting to win, said owner Pornthep Rouyrin with challenge, adding that the cabaret will not open immediately and that its dancers may start with smaller performances in hotels and restaurants until a start begins. greater number of tourists.

The Sandbox Phuket is largely part of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ochas plan announced earlier in June to fully reopen Thailand within 120 days.

Polls suggest that about 75 per cent of Thais see this amount as ambitious and in recent days the number of coronaviruses has been rising in Bangkok and elsewhere, highlighting concerns just as Phuket will open up.

Other Thai destinations are watching Phuket up close, with their plans to open later in the year or sooner, but with a degree of initial hotel room quarantine. In the region, popular tourist destinations like Bali are keeping an eye on the sandbox when considering when they might be able to welcome outside visitors.

Nationwide, the hotel industry had hoped the sandbox would provide a springboard to other destinations in Thailand when early discussions included a shorter mandatory stay, but now that its 14 days the industry allows few people likely have time off to continue further.

At the same time, there is concern that Thai residents returning home will go through Phuket to take advantage of softer rules, giving more stress to hotels in Bangkok, which have relied on mandatory two-week quarantines for most of their income during the pandemic, said Marisa Sukosol, president of the Thai Hotel Association.

About half of the 16,000 hotels in Thailand are still closed and utilization levels averaged just 6 percent in May, she said.

We are in survival mode, and hanging on to a literal thread, she said earlier this month.

Although there are limitations and it may take time to resolve the reopening bottlenecks, the opposite is that visitors will be greeted by a Phuket that has not been seen for decades, thanks to a lack of people over the past year, Lark said.

I even saw otters on the beach and did not even know there were otters here. “I have seen dolphin ponds, we have noticed an increased variety of bird species, coral reefs have not had boats on them. The island has never looked better,” he said. “And room rates are around half of 2019 and you never have to make a reservation to get a seat in a restaurant. It’s a great time to come.

