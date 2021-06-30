Welcome to usForeign policys China Brief.

Highlights of this week: The Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years since its founding, Hong Kong faces a year of draconian national security law and China builds a new one nuclear release site in Gansu.

Thursday, July 1, marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at least the official anniversary.

Like much about China’s history, parties current date of establishment, July 23, has been changed in favor of a more regular account, in part because Mao Zedong may have mistakenly remembered it. And as usual with major events, the mainstream has seen a crackdown on television propaganda and newspapers, along with planned parades, speeches and a closing of much of central Beijing.

The CCP has made itself several times by abandoning Soviet models in its contemporary emphasis on ethnonationalism. But her Leninist determination to be the sole power in China has never changed, even though her ability to exercise her authority has been weaker in some cases than others. The role and field of the party have become much more visible under President Xi Jinping, but it has never been absent.

Even in the early 2000s, politics supported social relations and especially those of business. Like classes in the UK, races in the United States, or castes in India, politics in China functioned with an unspoken understanding. Agreements that had no meaning on the surface became clear when the basics of CCP were discovered. A seemingly useless employee of the enterprise would turn out to be the son of the city party secretary, for example.

The presence of CCPs became much clearer in the village. In the city, advertisements and other signs drown out propaganda posters. In rural areas, reminders of the role of parties were constant, from strict guidelines regarding the politics of a carried child roadside shrines and barn walls for orders to recall that the PKP had lifted the area out of poverty.

To the outside world, CCP often seemed like an anachronism that is optimistic argued, would inevitably disintegrate under the pressures of modernization and globalization. In early 2010, public anger over corruption, mixed with increased coverage of local politics by bloggers and journalists, seemed to indicate real problems for the party.

Under Xi, this came to an end, as the party’s internal purges reduced the clearest forms of corruption to a minimum for several yearsand the state hit every form of civil society outside the party.

Today, CCP is more controlled at home than ever and more determined for it enforce its censorship world. But even when the party celebrates itself, it faces a terrible reputation abroad, as more new survey shows. In 15 of the 17 developed countries surveyed, China’s unpopularity is at an all-time high, with negative evaluations of Xi particularly high and respondents strongly prefer economic ties with the United States.

As a result, the list of foreign officials who support the CCP announced before the anniversary looks particularly impressive, including the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

China’s nuclear expansion. Washington Post reported On Wednesday China is building a large nuclear launch site in Gansu, with more than 100 ICBM missile silos. This is a big deal: The country’s existing nuclear stockpiles contain only 250 to 350 nuclear weapons. As Jeffrey Lewis points out in Foreign policy, this does not mean that China is doubling the size of its arsenal. Silos are sometimes used for a missile projectile game for extra security.

But the move is a significant escalation, nonetheless, an urgent move for Washington and Beijing to return to arms talks.

Hong Kong, a year later. This week also marks the anniversary of the introduction of Beijing’s draconian national security law in Hong Kong, and the city continues to subtract in autocracy. Sewing the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily as the arrests of her leadership have had shocking effects, with other sites content retrieval and another columnist arrested as he tried to flee the city.

Only 117 people have been arrested under national security law, but Hong Kong institutions from universities to banks have radically changed their behavior out of fear. The government has set up information lines for INFORMANTS and told a nominally independent judiciary of enter the row. In some ways, the situation is more difficult than on the mainland: In Hong Kong, learning how to walk the blurred line between tolerated behavior and the danger zone is a new experience.

The coronavirus pandemic has also silenced a major effect of national security law: the Hong Kong Exodus. Border closures and immigration to many popular destinations, such as Canada and Australia, have delayed the flight of liberal professionals even though tens of thousands of people have launched of process anyway As the world opens up again, expect these numbers to accelerate significantly.

The North Korean crisis. The last two announcements hint at an uncertain catastrophe in North Korea. Kim Jong Un has publicly admitted gravely food insecurityand lost weight himself, perhaps to encourage public sympathyand spoke of a great crisis in the country’s failure to implement measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear whether this means an actual explosion. North Korea has publicly claimed zero COVID-19 cases and the border closure has caused economic unrest on the Chinese side. And while Pyongyang has rejected the idea of extension for Washington, Beijing does not seem eager to intervene and help its often disobedient ally, either.

Diplomatic softening is unlikely. Within the Chinese government, there is more concern reports with the opposite tone of diplomats and state media. But given that ambassadors have been rewarded for nationalist comments in the past, rhetoric is unlikely to be snatched away without a clear signal from the top. The latest line of state media attacks is following the treatment of the US and Canada Indigenous people, in a classic show of Soviet-style whataboutism.

The U.S. and Canadian governments do both genocidal actions against their native populations. But it is badly advised for Beijing to draw attention to this, given that the atrocities of the state in Xinjiang echo those committed by Western countries, from child abduction to the destruction of local culture. Moreover, the West, unlike China, allows open discussion of its history and advocacy on behalf of marginalized people.

Discovery of the human dragon. Chinese and Western media have enthusiastically described an extremely intact early hominid skull found near the northern city of Harbin, China, in Heilongjiang (literally the Black Dragon River). Leading titles have called the so-called dragon man a new species, but there is no consensus among paleoanthropologists, who say the skull is more likely than a group already known, Denisovans.

Human origin research is often mixed with nationalism in China, thanks displacement status of the so-called Beijing man, once thought to be an ancestor of mankind, but is now regarded by scholars outside China as part of a sub-branch. The Beijing skull was discovered in 1938 but was hidden to preserve it during the Japanese occupation of China; was rediscovered in 2018 based on family history.

The coal deal refused. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China’s largest bank, has they got away from an agreement on coal mining in Zimbabwe. The shocking move signals a real shift in Beijing policies, which have contracted coal capacity in foreign countries as they try to reduce coal power at home.

Beijing seems serious about fighting climate change, for the fundamental reason that the coastline, unsustainable ecological balance, and its fiercely fought food security are all under threat.

Evergrande still swaying. China’s largest property developer, Evergrande, says there is reduced its debts at just $ 88 billion and faces new frontiers in it ability to borrow. This has not stopped her credit rating being degraded. These concerns are unlikely to be confined to the Evergrande: The property market in China, where prices in major urban centers are worse than in the United States with much lower national incomes out of control, and abyss between new inventory and desperate buyers is growing more and more.

Wuhan Laboratory Accounts. A first-hand account by the only Western researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology says she saw nothing extraordinary there before the coronavirus outbreak. I have heard some Western scientists criticize the Chinese facilities and institutes in which they have worked, suggesting that the researchers’ experience was really positive. Prominent scientist Ralph Baric, however, continues to have concerns about laboratories biosafety practices.

Meanwhile, Western academic publications that seem unwilling to take China have sparked recent controversy. or old editor of a prestigious genetics journal resigned over the journals' refusal to publish a call for an academic boycott over abuses in Xinjiang. Jeffrey Sachs, who is not a scientist and has been accused of CCP apology, inexplicably leads Lancets Commission on COVID-19.













Yanan, Shaanxi: 678,000 people

Yanan is famous for only one thing: being the headquarters of the CCP between 1935 and 1947, after the then militant group was expelled from the lowlands by the Nationalist Party and subjected to the Long March to take refuge.

Sitting high on the Loess Plateau and depopulated after droughts in the 1930s, Yanan provided an isolated stronghold from which to conduct operations in the rest of China. It was also the site of considerable schemes and quarrels within the PKK as well as the masses opium production which provided 40 percent of trade revenue (even when the party preached anti-drug policies).

Today, Yanan is a distant backward water still ravaged by poor soil and bad weather. State media reported that the city rose from poverty two years ago. The so-called red tourism in the places used by the party in the past Remains a source of revenue, but is not as well known as the most accessible sites like e.g. The home village of Mao Ce Duns in Hunan and the other village revolutionary friend Liu Shaoqis. (Mao had arrested and killed Liu in the early years of the Cultural Revolution.)