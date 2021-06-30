ForeFlight issues the retention model advisor





A long-awaited update to the ForeFlight Electronic Flight Bag app allows pilots to place carrying patterns at any point. ForeFlight v13.5 also added new procedures added to help display minimums for approach procedures, as well as more aircraft in its runway analysis service and visualization of engine shutdown (EOP) procedures on a map preliminary. Hold Advisor is reached by tapping on a checkpoint on the moving map or flight plan bubble editor or by using the Procedure Advisor. A lock can be placed on any arbitrary lat / long coordinate. ForeFlight selects the holding model entry according to the course to be flown at the point of departure. The user can adjust the parameters associated with the lock, including inward or outward course, leg length or time, left or right turns, and options such as height, speed, and wait for further cleaning time. Once the settings have been selected, the holder can be added to the itinerary, which indicates proper retention and entry. Navlog then shows the details of the hold, including the titles that will be flown during entry and hold. The Extended Procedures feature shows approach minimums based on aircraft category and airport equipment status and shows applicable minimums as part of the itinerary. This can help eliminate confusion when looking for approaching minimums and also helps highlight how, for example, non-operating approach lights may result in higher minimums. ForeFlight runway analysis service now includes Bombardier Global Express, XRS and 5000; Lears 60 and 70; Gulfstream G500; and Embraer Phenom 300 / 300E. Runway analysis allows pilots to fly at the maximum possible load while meeting the requirements for clearing terrain and obstacles in the event of the loss of an engine during the take-off phase. In addition to the new aircraft, ForeFlight now describes the EOP on a preliminary map so that pilots can see the required course. The EOP layout cannot be placed on the ForeFlight moving map, but each EOP includes details on the route to be taken in the event of an engine failure after take-off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-06-30/foreflight-releases-holding-pattern-advisor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos