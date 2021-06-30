University course explores the Black Lives Matter movement // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame

Members of the Notre Dame football team lead participants on a campus walk in recognition of the Juneteenth on 19 June 2020.

like Jason Springs watched the protests over black life issues sweeping the United States in the summer of 2020, he felt an urgent need to adjust the fall semester hour to academically engage the momentum movement.

Many courses atpeace studiesfocus on the study of historical social and political movements and Springs felt that the protests provided a unique opportunity to study non-violence in a clear and relevant and current context.

“I wanted to create a full class to include these current events in their immediate context and compare them to the Civil Rights movement,” he said.Resources,professor of religion, ethics and peace studies at the University of Notre Dames Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies. The focus of the class is on the processes through which non-violence intertwines with the clearest forms of warfare and enters into forms of violence to transform a society to be more just.

In the Springs course, called Revolutionary Violence Against Non-Revolutionary Violence in the 2020 Black Life Uprisings, class readings featured a combination of recent articles, editorials, and studies on the 2020 Black Life protests, as well as writing by Civil Rights Activists including James Baldwin and Stokely Carmichael.

Springs said finding similarities and differences between the two movements is one of the core goals at the center of the course, and he wanted his students to understand the living legacy of 1960s voices.

His course also challenged the romanticized call of the Civil Rights movement, showing the realities of nonviolent protest in twentieth-century America. The students analyzed sociological data on contemporary protests, which Springs says show one [consistent, almost shocking] the trend of nonviolence.

It is a way to get political theories and concepts of peace studies, and instead of just having an introductory understanding, you are applying it to something very important and significant, he said. Francesca Masciopinto, a freshman who took the Springs class. [We studied] Civil Rights, Martin Luther King Jr., Black Power and political theory and it is so interesting to see these historic movements when we were living a historic moment.

The course challenges students to look at issues that affect them and the country in which they live as they engage in the larger context of civil rights in America.

Springs said discussions about nonviolence in both practical and conceptual use can sometimes be challenging in the classroom because of the students’ proximity to the discussion topics.

We need to be sensitive to students’ experiences while acknowledging that we need to include these things in their full gravity. It’s one thing to study the example of Emmett Till and the powerful influence his family witnesses had, but when you talk about the assassination of George Floyd, it is a very lively experience and issue.

Springs hopes his students see that they were not in a completely unexplored territory. He wants to counter the narrative that the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s was a completely peaceful movement while studying its internal diversity and intricacies.

He also hoped his students would leave the classroom with a sense of their place in the vibrant, evolving enterprise of American democracy and the ways in which democracy can be transformed through nonviolent political action to become more right.

This is a really important hour to have in the Notre Dame curriculum, Masciopinto said. It shows the commitment of people to address current issues and to be able to face them and talk about them instead of pushing them under the rug.

A longer version of this story was originally published inpranimet.nd.eduon June 1, 2021.