Bolsonaro fires official after grafting allegations as calls for blame rise





RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired a health official on Wednesday after he allegedly demanded a bribe in a coronavirus vaccine deal, the latest grafting charge to shock the government and spark new calls for removal of presidents. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro walks before a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021. REUTERS / Adriano Machado With over half a million deaths from COVID-19, Brazilians are cheating on missed opportunities to buy vaccines. A Senate inquiry has uncovered alleged corruption, with health ministry insiders and pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers allegedly seeking to pursue quickly and pay more for an Indian vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. On Wednesday, when Brazil recorded 2,081 new COVID-19 deaths, federal prosecutors and federal police launched a criminal investigation into the Indian vaccine deal, according to a document seen by Reuters. The scandal has sparked new calls for blame against Bolsonaro, a divisive right-winger who has underestimated the severity of the pandemic, fighting blockages, pushing unproven tools and planting suspicions about vaccines. On Wednesday, lawmakers from across the political spectrum, social groups and lawyers filed a collective impeachment motion, the latest in over 100 similar appeals that have gone unnoticed by the lower house speaker of Congress. Bolsonaro and Bharat have denied any wrongdoing. On Wednesday, he came out rocking against the Senate probe. They can not touch us, he said in television comments during a visit to the city of Ponta Pora on the Paraguayan border. It will not be with lies … that they will get us out of here. He did not comment on the dismissal of the official, the head of the logistics of the Ministry of Health Roberto Ferreira Dias, official in the official newspaper of Wednesday, or the accusations against him. On Tuesday, Brazil suspended here the Indian vaccine contract, worth 1.6 billion reais ($ 321 million). On Wednesday, the country’s health regulator suspended its emergency use application, citing incomplete documents provided by the broker selling the purpose. The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported late Tuesday that Dias had suggested a one-dollar bribe per dose at a dinner to discuss another order of 400 million vaccines, citing a representative from a medical supply company. The health ministry said Dias’ dismissal was decided Tuesday morning, but did not address the allegations. Dias could not be reached immediately for comment. Senate investigation leaders, who are already investigating alleged irregularities in a separate vaccine contract, said they would call witnesses in connection with the new allegations. The head of the governing coalition in the lower house of Congress, lawmaker Ricardo Barros, who was mentioned by Folha as having suggested Dias for his post in January 2019, denied that he had done so. He was not my choice, wrote on social media Barros, a former health minister and power mediator in the central bloc who has defended Bolsonaro from accusations of blasphemy. ($ 1 = 4.98 reais) Report by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Pedro Fonseca and Gabriel Stargardter in Rio de Janeiro Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo Edited by Brad Haynes, Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy

