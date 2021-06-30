The Delta variant threatens plans to remove pandemic restrictions worldwide

LONDONR With the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe, countries are racing against time to vaccinate their populations, with plans to reopen after lengthy blockades at risk.

And while the United States and countries in Western Europe are carefully easing social constraints, elsewhere nations that once enjoyed relative success containing the spread of the virus are now faltering.

On Wednesday, France lifted its strict “deconfiguration” after weeks of closures, giving the country a look of normalcy.

All restrictions on theaters, cinemas, museums and sports venues were lifted on Wednesday, along with a return to full capacity in restaurants. In a boost to tourism, the ports will also reopen for cruises and the Cannes Film Festival is preparing to return in July.

Austria will begin allowing American tourists to be vaccinated as of Thursday, as the new UK minister this week hinted that the country was on track to remove the last social boundaries by mid-July, regardless of the number of cases among unvaccinated youth.

Populations in relatively wealthy nations with successful vaccination programs should not become too comfortable, said Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London.

“If you start easing restrictions while it is spreading, all you will do is accelerate its spread,” she told NBC News.

“Once it becomes dominant, it’s hard to get on top of it because you need severe restrictions to contain a variant like this. It’s not the kind of variant you can live with. If you can’t meet it … changes the future of the pandemic in that country. “

With most of the world still unvaccinated, newer, more contagious and vaccine-resistant variants may emerge, Gurdasani said.

Health experts warn that despite vaccinating more than 40 percent of its population with at least one dose, France cannot spare another rise in infections as the delta variant rages.

The French government’s top scientific adviser, Jean-Franois Delfraissy, warned on Wednesday that France could face a fourth wave of coronavirus this year, likely due to the delta variant, which was first identified in India and now represents about 20 percent of cases in France.

If that happens, the government has said it may need to rewrite regional restrictions, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told French radio on Tuesday.

A woman walks in front of the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday as the normally busy streets of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin have been silenced by millions of Australians under house arrest orders to control the highly contagious variant of the delta. Saeed Khan / AFP – Getty Images

In Australia, which has recorded just over 30,000 Covid-19 cases and 910 deaths since the start of the pandemic, blockade and social distance measures spread to most of the country this week, with four major cities now under blockade difficult in a race to contain a delta blast.

About 1 in 2 Australians are under house arrest orders, with millions being subjected to curbs and forced masking amid blazes in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin.

The rapid tracking of contacts and a high community compliance helped Australia destroy previous outbreaks and keep cases relatively low. But less than 5 percent of its 20 million adult population has been fully vaccinated, leading to criticism of a slowdown in national vaccination.

“Concernings are worrying that it is even threatening countries that had very strong control policies in place,” Gurdasani said of the delta variant.

“The only way to contain this virus is to contain the transmission in a globally coordinated way, or we will have a virus that is rapidly adapting.”

Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths across the country on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid an increase in cases blamed by authorities on the delta variant. Moscow is pushing reluctant residents to be vaccinated.

In South Korea, which also had relative success in stopping the blasts, the government is now finding new control measures necessary. Authorities said they would delay by a week the relaxation of social distance rules in the capital, Seoul, and its neighboring regions due to a sudden increase in cases.

South Korea has inoculated close to 30 percent of its 52 million population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

Japan, set to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics in less than a month, was also thinking about extending its state of emergency that would be lifted on July 12 in the capital, due to rising infections. And in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that emergency social restrictions were being finalized amid a “very high” increase in coronavirus cases.

Even secret North Korea, which has never openly confirmed the existence of Covid-19 cases, saw leader Kim Jong Un this week punishing ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to a “major crisis.” unspecified, state media reported on Wednesday

The Middle East is also seeing an increase in cases of delta variants, particularly in Iraq and Tunisia, authorities there have said.

Volunteers stay at a vaccination center in Capbreton, in the Landes region, southwestern France, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Bob Edme / AP

The rampant spread of the delta has prompted global leaders to push for faster distribution of vaccines in many countries that have not yet received adequate stocks, in an effort to vaccinate outside the virus.

During their first face-to-face meeting in two years, G20 foreign ministers on Tuesday called for improved co-operation to tackle the pandemic and boost vaccines.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined the need to distribute far more vaccines to poor countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than rich nations.

“To end the pandemic, we need to get more vaccines in more countries,” he said.

Earlier this week the State Department said the U.S. would send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, which has significant vaccine reluctance and an increase in the number of cases.

Pakistan has relied heavily on Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines donated by ally China and has now launched a massive vaccination campaign open to all adults, in a bid to curb the number of contagion cases.