Trudeau avoids questions of election calls as post-Parliamentary political positioning increases

By Rachel Aiello

Click here for updates on this story

OTTAWA (CTV Network) – Debuting a fresh face shaved for the first time in many months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed suggestions Wednesday that he was preparing to call a federal election despite a rise in political stance behind Parliament.

The Senate adjourned for the summer leaving two major Liberal bills unresolved Tuesday: a bill to drop the harmful practice of LGBTQ2S + conversion therapy, and a controversial broadcast regulation update. These bills will die if elections are called before they make them through the Senate.

Asked if he could commit to not calling elections until those bills become law, the prime minister could not say yes, suggesting his government is asking the Senate to step down in the coming weeks.

With Parliament not set to resume the session by the week of September 20th, the prospect of a government falling into a no-confidence vote has been removed from the table. This has not extinguished any of the speculation within Ottawa that the pieces of the puzzle are falling more and more instead of Trudeau setting her time to go to the polls.

Liberals are experiencing high numbers of polls, COVID-19 case counts are steadily declining leading to more provinces opening up and the spread of vaccines is on track to have enough doses delivered by the end of July to fully vaccinate all those who are fit well ahead of the last September target.

Asked by CTV News during a funding announcement Wednesday if he could commit to not calling elections over the summer, Trudeau also shunned, drawing attention to the realities of being a minority government despite the composition of the House of Commons which had little influence on the summer political season.

He also signaled an intention to take time this summer to consult with the Canadians, “he said in his first press conference since his 14-day quarantine following his trip to the G7.

We will continue to work hard every day for Canadians, we will continue to listen to Canadians, we will continue to talk about what we all need to do together to get back better and recover our economy, and that is what I will stay focused on, Trudeau said, echoing a feeling expressed by his deputy earlier in the day.

During a press conference expressing relief that the budget implementation bill was one of the pieces of legislation to get it out of the Senate, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that while there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, the focus of its remains in trying once in a generation to bring about an economic recovery.

These comments do not seem to be convincing the Conservatives, who released a pair of messages Wednesday signaling that they too are preparing for an election call.

In a tweet, Conservative Leader Erin OToole posted a photo of him out for a run, with the caption: It’s in moments like this when everything is clearer to me. Now, more than ever, Canada needs a new government with a real plan to secure the future and turn our country around again. Depends on Canada; the healing you deserve is coming.

And, in a fundraising email from Conservative Campaign 2021 National Campaign Manager Fred DeLorey, the party says: The battle for the next election has already begun and your support is more important than ever. We know the Liberals are busy preparing for an election and we must show that we are ready to take on this fight!

Conservatives have already set up a studio inside the Westin Hotel in downtown Ottawa where OToole is recently distributing his addresses, which the party is ready to use during the campaign, pending the feasibility of resuming regular campaign bus and plane tours. .

WILL TB CHET C-6 WEDGE EXCLUSION?

The Liberals are already raising funds to keep Bill C-6 in the upper house, pushing for the legislation to be used as a wedge against the Conservatives in the campaign, despite OTooles’ personal support for the bill.

Less than 12 hours after the Senate was ousted, the Liberal Party sent a fundraising email from Justin Trudeau’s desk applauding progressive legislation it managed to pass, while blaming the Conversion therapy bill that did not pass directly to the Conservatives’s shoulders .

While OToole has recently expressed its support for the LGBTQ2S + community, more of its MPs voted against the conversion therapy bill than there were Conservative MPs who supported it. And, it was Conservative senators who denied the unanimous consent needed to allow a committee to study the bill over the summer, according to the government, despite members of that parliamentary group expressing a desire for a study so they could suggest changes to it. possible.

During his press conference, Trudeau said he did not think it was a coincidence that the Bill C-6 did not pass given Conservative opposition to him.

Disappointment is a very weak word that the Senate did not see fit to do so, it was how Freeland answered a similar question.

The already long history of inability to outlaw conversion therapy has more to do with conservative obstruction. While the government pushed the argument that LGBTQ2S + people should not be subjected to a day longer in trying to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity in cisgender, the bill and its intentions have faced roadblocks before, involved by the government.

When then-NDP MP Sheri Benson in the last Parliament called for the government to grow and do more to protect juveniles from practice, the Liberal response was that while conversion therapy was similar to torture, it was in essentially a provincial issue. Then in 2019, it became an election promise. The first iteration of the bill died with the Trudeaus 2020 prologue.

As he quickly resurrected in the current session, he moved slowly despite the NDP saying they would have helped pass it faster to avoid what ended up being Conservative attempts to delay the bill.

After returning to the list of government priority bills earlier in the month of Pride, he reached the Senate by a vote of 263 to 63, with one day off before the House of Commons adjourned for last summer.

The 11-page bill proposes five new offenses of the Criminal Code including advertising and profiting or forcing a juvenile to undergo conversion therapy. It leaves the door open to allow adults who willingly want to pursue what is also called remedial therapy in limited circumstances.

Speaking against the bill Monday and suggesting it go to committee to consider how “issues” with the bill could be resolved through change, Conservative Sen. Don Plett questioned the Liberals’ motivations for advancing the bill. the law were a little more maneuverable.

Stopping coercive conversion therapy is the right thing to do, but instead of drafting a bill that clearly articulates those parameters that might have been passed unanimously, the government chose to try to make it a wedge issue by doing so too broad and vague the bill, he said, reiterating concerns about the bill his party has been pushing for months.

In a tweet Wednesday in response to the postponement of what the Senate did not pass, Plett said on the eve of the dangerous election that only they want, Trudeau is playing politics in the Senate.

The legislative agenda is the responsibility of the government he said.

While Bill C-10, the controversial Broadcast Act, was also held at the committee stage, there has been widespread support among groups in the Senate to devote a more thorough study to questions on free speech and the regulation of user content, in the fall.

Rejecting calls from Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault to pursue it quickly, Senators have spoken of how “necessary” it is for the Senate to hear from those that the bill will directly impact and assess for itself the effects of the proposed legislation. At this point, however, the earliest committee expected to resume the Bill C-10 study would be a week before the House is scheduled to resume in September, unless elections are called.

Trudeau said Wednesday that his government is now in talks with the Senate leadership to see what can be done to continue their work over the summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market with this article contributor, you may not use it on any platform.

Phil [email protected] 508 6396